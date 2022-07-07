Your iPhone will have advanced security function against hacker attacks; know | Operational systems

iOS 16 will feature an advanced cybersecurity feature: Lockdown Mode, a mode aimed at preventing any hacker attacks targeted at the iPhone. The novelty was announced last Wednesday (6) by Apple, and will also arrive for the new versions of iPadOS and macOS. The feature is designed for users who can be targets of serious cyberattacks (in particular, spyware) and who need that extra layer of protection to maintain their digital security – such as journalists and environmental activists, for example.

Lockdown mode was developed after an Israeli company, the NSO Group, created in 2019 a spyware known as Pegasus – which, in addition to spreading malware via WhatsApp, exploited holes in Apple’s operating systems to invade cell phones remotely. Thus, without having to have contact with smartphones, this spyware could access messages, calls and even the device’s camera. The breach initially found, according to the British portal The Guardian, was present in iMessage, the official iOS messenger.

According to what has been released by Apple so far, with the Lockdown mode activated, the phone’s operation will be limited. In messages, for example, incoming attachments will be blocked automatically while the function is active, and link preview will be disabled. Calls that have not been initiated by the user will also be automatically blocked, and it will not be possible to connect the iPhone to the PC and/or other accessories via cable if it is blocked. In addition, as explained by Apple in its official statement, other protections will be added to the mode over time.

It is worth mentioning that, in practice, the Lockdown feature should not be widely used by users. That’s because, as explained earlier, mode is an additional and extreme layer of security aimed at advanced cyber-attacks – which, in general, is a practice that maintains specific targets, such as human rights and/or environmental activists. The idea of ​​the function, then, is to increase the digital security of this type of audience.

“While the vast majority of users never fall victim to highly targeted cyberattacks, we [da Apple] we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users that are,” explained Apple’s Head of Security Engineering and Architecture, Ivan Krstić. “This includes continuing to design defenses specifically for these users, as well as supporting researchers and organizations around the world that are doing the important work of exposing companies that create these cyberattacks.”

In addition to the new Lockdown mode, Apple also announced that it will donate US$10 million (about R$53 million, in direct conversion) to groups and organizations that investigate and expose malware, spyware and other types of hacker attacks of a targeted nature. Like iOS 16, the function does not have an official release date, but it should reach iPhone cell phones in the first version of the operating system.

With information from The Guardian, The Verge and Apple

