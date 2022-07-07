ZOTAC launches Magnus mini PC with up to a GeForce RTX 3080

Using Intel Tiger Lake processors, the series will have 3 models with prices starting at US$ 1,500

The mini PC segment has just gained another competitor. This week ZOTAC launched the ZBOX Magnus EN series of ultra-compact computers, bringing Intel Tiger Lake-H (11th Gen) processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUsreaching up to a 3080 (in its variant for notebooks).

According to the manufacturer, there will be 3 different models of ZBOX. The most powerful of these is the ZBOX E Series MAGNUS EN173080C. This release’s hardware configurations include Intel Core i7-11800H CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, 16 GB of DDR4 SODIMM RAM memory, 512 GB of NVMe M.2 SSD and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop graphics cardwith 16GB GDDR6 256-bit.

It should be noted that the RAM memory is installed in a single slot, with a secondary slot. The system supports expansion up to 64 GB. There are also one more slot for storage expansionand the user can choose between another M.2 SSD or a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD.

The machine comes with output HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a2.5Gbps and 1Gbps network jacks, Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 and Bluetooth 5. The front panel features a 3-in-1 card reader, headphone and microphone jacks, Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.1 Type-A port and LED activity.

Another highlight is the size of the computer: just 62.2mm in height and 2.65 liters in volume.

ZBOX Magnus EN 3070 and 3060

The intermediate version is the ZBOX E Series MAGNUS EN173070C. It uses practically the same components, keeping the processor Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM and 512GB Storage. However, the GPU here is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 for Laptop, with 8GB GDDR6 256-bit of video memory.

Finally, we have the ZBOX E Series MAGNUS EN153060C. In this version we have some more notable changes in the components. The processor used is a Intel Core i5-11400H. The GPU is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for Laptop, with 6GB GDDR6 192-bit video memory.

Despite this, the RAM and storage configurations are identical to the other versions of the MAGNUS series. Here are the links to the ZOTAC website (in Japanese):

An interesting point is the fact that ZOTAC has opted for Tiger Lake processors, whereas the 12th generation (Alder Lake) is already widely available on the marketbringing significant improvements in performance and energy consumption, thanks to the distribution between efficiency and high performance processors.

Still, ZOTAC claims its new compact computers are made to work with some of the latest technologies, including VR applications and NVIDIA Omniverse.

price and availability

The launch of the new ZOTAC ZBOX Magnus EN series is officially scheduled for July 12th, but in countries like Japan it is already possible to find the product in pre-sale. According to ZOTAC, the entry configuration will be sold in the United States starting at $1,500 – approximately BRL 8,000without considering taxes or import costs.

The variant with GeForce 3070 is priced at 246,000 yen – almost 9,700 reais, according to the official website. The high-end version with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for notebooks is listed for 322,300 yen on the Japanese ZOTAC website, equivalent to 12,650 reais in a direct conversion.

Do I buy now or wait for the GeForce RTX 40?

Prices have improved, but is now not the time to wait?



