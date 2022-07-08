📶 5G cell phones at the best price in Brazil

5G technology officially arrived in Brazil on July 6th. Initially, the new internet network will be available in the cities of Brasília, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Porto Alegre and São Paulo. In other cities a simpler version of 5G is now available, called 5G DSS. The idea is that, little by little, more and more Brazilian cities will receive the technology.

O Canaltech Offers selected the best-priced 5G phones to buy in 2022 and make the most of the new technology that should gain more and more strength in the coming years. Check out the list below:

Galaxy M52: excellent value for money

Galaxy M52 (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The Galaxy M52 was launched as one of the main highlights of Samsung’s line, bringing the best processor and the thinnest design of this family of cell phones, in addition to being the first to support 5G technology, which is already being implemented in Brazil and should become more popular in large urban centers in the coming years.

Inside, it has a Snapdragon 778G processor and 6GB of RAM. This line of Qualcomm processors is designed to deliver optimized performance in games, which makes the device an interesting option for this audience. Internal storage is 128GB and can be expanded up to 1TB via a micro SD card.

Other strengths of the Galaxy M52 are the 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate — which increases the fluidity of the animations that appear on the screen while using the device — and the triple set of cameras on the rear, with a 64MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro.

iPhone 13: Apple’s most modern

The iPhone 13 is a good starting point for those who want to know all the news and innovations that Apple has brought to its most modern line of cell phones. It comes with the A15 Bionic processor, faster than previous generations, a design with straighter edges and two rear cameras, arranged diagonally.

The iPhone 13’s cameras have received improvements when compared to previous generations, with new in-body optical stabilization technology. Even with the new technologies, the battery life of the iPhone 13 still manages to be superior to the company’s older iPhones.

It is worth mentioning the change in the front screen of the iPhone 13. Now, the notch — that black space that houses the facial recognition sensor, the microphone and the front camera — is smaller, leaving more useful space on the screen to view content such as videos, messages and games.

Galaxy S21 FE: cheap top of the line

The Galaxy S21 FE follows in the footsteps of one of Samsung’s biggest sellers on the market: the Galaxy S20 FE. Keeping the brand’s proposal to offer the public a cell phone focused on cost-effectiveness among its top-of-the-line models. This release comes with a design that reflects the proximity to the Galaxy S21 line, bringing the same design as the more expensive models.

It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes animations and screen scrolling more fluid. The optical fingerprint reader is under the screen and it comes equipped with the Exynos 2100 processor, in addition to 6 GB of RAM. They are components capable of running all current apps and games with great performance.

Cameras are also among the strengths of the Galaxy S21 FE, bringing a 12 MP main sensor (with Dual Pixel focus and optical stabilization), a 12 MP sensor for the ultrawide lens and an 8 MP telephoto camera for up to zoom. 30x. The front camera has 32 MP.

Poco X4 Pro: gaming phone with 5G

The Poco X4 Pro maintains the same modern and different design line as its best-selling predecessor, the Poco X3 Pro. Inside, it is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor, a chipset that is able to smoothly run all Android games and applications available on the Play Store, in addition to supporting 5G networks.

In addition, the phone comes with a large 6.67-inch screen with a high refresh rate of 120 HZ and Full HD resolution — which should please most users, both when displaying colors and consuming video content, playing games or switching between apps. Even the big screen is great news for those who like to read or play games on their cell phone.

The Poco X4 Pro also features a 108 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens, in addition to a 16 MP front camera, which is positioned in a circular notch centered at the top of the screen. The camera game should please those who like to take pictures for social networks.

Motorola G50 5G: good cameras and lots of battery

Moto G50 5G (Image: Publicity/Motorola)

The Moto G50 arrives to be Motorola’s most basic and cheapest option with 5G technology. However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have good configurations: with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor it’s able to run games, social networking applications and videos with some peace of mind.

In addition, a highlight of the smartphone is the 48 MP camera, quality above average for cell phones in the same price range. It also has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, good storage for storing photos, videos and applications with peace of mind.

Motorola’s 5G cell phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, which according to the brand can last up to 2 days on a single charge. The model supports 15W fast charging, good news for those who want a quick charge before leaving home.

