10 tech news to start your day (07/08)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (07). To check out each news in its entirety, just click on the links below.

1. The Boys in Brazil: cast ‘melts’ across the country in a press conference; check out! Take a look at everything that happened at The Boys press conference in Brazil!

2. Kazuki Takahashi, creator of Yu-Gi-Oh, dies at age 60. Takahashi’s body was found by the coast guard in a lake in the city of Nego on the island of Okinawa.

3. RoboCop: Rogue City gets violent and stylish gameplay. And who would? RoboCop’s game really looks good, something rare to happen in a movie game! Come see the trailer.

4. Correios: Sedex delivery time is reduced by 17 thousand sections. The state-owned company also announced the arrival of Sedex Premium services in more cities.

5. Netflix could lose 2.8 million subscribers in the next few months. Financial market analyst has made a new estimate that shows an even worse scenario for streaming giant Netflix; Look.

6. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in Brazilian cinemas. This is the fourth film of the hero played by Chris Hemsworth in the MCU.

7. Google Maps will protect people visiting abortion clinics in the US. After the historic decision that suspended the guarantee of the right to abortion in the United States, Google announced that it will delete data from people who visited abortion clinics.

8. Elon Musk secretly had twins with a Neuralink executive. Before the birth of his seventh daughter Y, with singer Grimes, Elon Musk had two more children – twins – with a Neuralink executive.

9. PL wants to improve the remuneration of app drivers in Brazil. The Bill wants to impose a cap of 10% on discounts made by apps such as Uber and 99% on drivers’ earnings.

10. 5 historical events that were taken out of context. Remember some of the most remarkable events of humanity that are misinterpreted by people.