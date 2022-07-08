4 movies to watch on streaming and celebrate Pizza Day – Paladar

Movie with Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen has pizza as a link between characters photo: Lionsgate

O pizza day is coming: next Sunday, the 10th, it’s time to celebrate one of the most iconic foods in the world. So, nothing better than eating a tasty Pizza slice while watching a movie that talks about (and also celebrates!) this delicacy. Check out, below, productions that speak or bring iconic food scenes. We bet your mouth will water and you’ll have fun.

30 Minutes or Less

Scene from the comedy ’30 Minutes or Less’, with Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari Photo: Sony Pictures

2011 movie, 30 Minutes or Less is a crime comedy that follows this type of film to the letter: just like Big Lead or Two Nice Guys, it knows how to mix a good heist plot with a very particular humor. Here, in the case, two former friends (Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari) are forced to rob a bank. And where does pizza come in? Simple: Eisenberg’s character (The Social Network) is a pizza delivery man and he brings some good scenes with the delicacy. Available to watch on HBO Max or via rental.

Love in Little Italy

Don’t care about criminal comedies and want something lighter? No problems: Love in Little Italy is a romantic comedy that will please fans of the genre. It tells the story of Nikki (Emma Roberts) and Leo (Hayden Christensen). They can’t contain their attraction to each other despite their parents’ rivalry, two New York pizza makers who don’t get along at all. Despite the mechanical performances, the film has good scenes of pizzas being prepared and, thankfully, a novel that works. For rent on NOW, iTunes and the like.

Three Women, Three Loves

At the counter of a pizzeria, loves and desires of life Photo: Warner Bros.

Now in the universe of romantic drama, Three Women, Three Loves It’s an unfairly underrated film. Matt Damon’s movie debut and one of Julia Roberts’ first major roles, the feature film tells the story of three women who, in the summer after graduating from high school, decide to serve pizza at a place (which actually exists!) called Mystic Pizza — name of the movie, in its original title. From there, the girls share their hopes, dreams and plans to escape the small town where they live — but with love standing in the way. Available for purchase and rent on iTunes.

Ninja Turtles

‘Ninja Turtles’, one of the most iconic pizza movies Photo: Paramount Pictures

Finally, let’s embrace the fantasy (and a little playfulness) with the always fun Ninja Turtles, 1990. Adaptation for the cinemas of the classic cartoon, the feature film follows the adventures of these four mutant turtles who speak, possess ninja skills and, of course, love pizza. The film about Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael may have aged badly in terms of visuals, but the story is still fun, has good references and, even without all the visual and technological devices, is better than the 2010s reboot. for free on Pluto TV.