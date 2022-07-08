5G in Bahia: find out when the technology arrives in Salvador and other cities in the state | Bahia

With the arrival of 5G in Brasília on Wednesday (6), other cities are getting ready to receive the technology. In Salvador, the network is expected to start operating by September 29 this year, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

5G, the fifth generation of mobile internet, promises a revolution: ultra-fast connection speeds, advances in technologies such as self-driving cars and the ability to connect many objects to the internet at the same time (learn more below).

To have access to this type of network, it is first necessary to have a cell phone compatible with the technology. In July 2022, Anatel listed about 60 approved models (check the list here). There are devices starting at R$ 1.3 thousand. Over time, the trend is for everyone to incorporate compatibility, just as with 4G.

Initially, the deadline for implementing 5G in all capitals was July 31, but logistical difficulties caused the deadline to be postponed. For municipalities that are not capital cities, such as Feira de Santana and Vitória da Conquista, the installation is scheduled for the end of 2023.

5G in Brazil: guide explains what will change with the new technology

2 of 3 For all cities in Brazil with more than 30,000 inhabitants, the implementation deadline is July 2029. — Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil For all cities in Brazil with more than 30 thousand inhabitants, the implementation deadline is July 2029. — Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

To g1, Anatel said that this deadline refers to the release for use in the 3.5 GHz band. The start of use can be brought forward “if the necessary conditions are met”.

However, for the other cities, there are different dates for meeting the targets established in the 5G auction notice. This concerns the activation of Radio Base Stations (ERBs).

Anatel provides a website where it gathers information on the fulfillment of these goals for the arrival of 5G. Check, below, the deadline for 5G to reach the cities of Bahia:

Salvador – Until September 29, 2022

Feira de Santana – Until December 31, 2023

Vitória da Conquista – Until December 31, 2023

Camaçari – Until December 31, 2023

Juazeiro – Until December 31, 2023

Itabuna- Until December 31, 2023

Lauro de Freitas – Until July 31, 2026

Teixeira de Freitas – Until July 31, 2027

Barriers – Until December 31, 2023

Ilhéus – Until December 31, 2023

For all cities in Brazil with more than 30,000 inhabitants, the implementation deadline is July 2029.

Different deadlines were established because there are a series of minimum requirements to be met, depending on the population. Until September, it is necessary to have one radio base station (ERB) for every 100 thousand inhabitants, at least.

For cities with more than 30,000 people, Anatel’s schedule is as follows:

September 29, 2022: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB per 100,000 inhabitants;

July 31, 2023: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB for every 50 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2024: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB for every 30 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2025: capitals and the Federal District and cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, having one ERB for every 10 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2026: cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2027: cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2028: at least 50% of cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants have one ERB per 15,000 inhabitants;

July 31, 2029: all cities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants.

In municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants, the agency determines the installation of up to five radio base stations, depending on the size of the population. See the schedule for these cities:

December 31, 2026: 30% of municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants;

December 31, 2027: 60% of municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants;

December 31, 2028: 90% of municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants;

December 31, 2029: 100% of municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants.

3 of 3 5G: technology should reach all cities in Bahia by 2029 — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV 5G: technology should reach all cities in Bahia by 2029 — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

The average 4G speed in Brazil among the four largest operators is 17.1 Mbps (megabits per second), according to a May 2021 report by consultancy OpenSignal. 5G, in turn, can reach speeds between 1 and 10 Gbps – a difference of 100 times or more from 4G.

5G won’t always reach absolute speeds, but the improvement can be significant. These improvements in speed, response time and reliability on the network promise to open up a range of applications, according to experts.

Technologies such as self-driving cars and telemedicine are expected to advance with 5G, as well as the so-called “industry 4.0” with the entire automated production line. Surgeries performed remotely, for example, will be more reliable when the network offers a minimum response time.

