5G in Brazil: 7 mobile phones compatible with the network from R$ 1,400 – 07/08/2022

The “pure” 5G officially arrived in Brazil on Wednesday (6), with the activation of the fifth generation mobile internet in neighborhoods of Brasília. In the coming weeks, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa should also inaugurate their networks.
Telephone operators (such as Vivo, Claro and TIM) have until September 29 to implement the technology in all the country’s capitals, according to the calendar defined by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). The other cities will be covered gradually, according to the number of inhabitants, until 2029.
And will I need to buy a new cell phone? For most Brazilians, yes.
Anyone who wants to access the connection with high speed and low latency — which allows, for example, differentiated video and gaming experiences online — you will need a compatible cell phone. If not, will remain connected to networks 4G.
tilt listed seven cost-effective smartphone models for you to start your search. Prices start at BRL 1,400*. In addition to them, at the end of the text you will find the list of cell phones approved by Anatel to work with 5G (there are about 70).
Moto G50 5G (BRL 1,689 — at the official store BRL 1,439)
- Storage: 128GB
- Cameras: 13MP (front) and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP (triple rear)
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Screen: 6.5 inches
- Processor: Dimension 700
Galaxy M23 5G (BRL 1,619)
- Storage: 128GB
- Cameras: 8MP (front) and 50MP + 8MP + 2MP (triple rear)
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Screen: 6.4 inches
- Processor: Snapdragon 750G
- Storage: 128GB
- Cameras: 32MP (front) and 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (triple rear)
- Battery: 4,500 mAh
- Screen: 6.4 inches
- Processor: Cortex-A55
- Storage: 128GB
- Cameras: 8MP (front) and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP (triple rear)
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Screen: 6.5 inches
- Processor: Cortex-A55
*manufacturer’s suggested price; can be found for around R$1,500 in online stores
- Storage: 128GB
- Cameras: 16MP (front) and 48MP + 2MP + 2MP (triple rear)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Screen: 6.5 inches
- Processor: Cortex-A55
*manufacturer’s suggested price; can be found for around R$2,000 in online stores
Nokia G50 (BRL 2,800)
- Storage: 128GB
- Cameras: 8MP (front) and 48MP + 5MP + 2MP (triple rear)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Screen: 6.8 inches
- Processor: Snapdragon 480
- Storage: 64GB, 128GB or 256GB
- Cameras: 7MP (front) and 12MP (rear)
- Battery: 2,018 MAH
- Screen: 4.7 inches
- Processor: A15 Bionic
*manufacturer’s suggested price; can be found for around R$ 3,000 in online stores
More models approved by Anatel
In total, there are about 70 5G devices approved by Anatel already sold or arriving in Brazil.
See the list and the prices suggested by the manufacturers (remembering that they, especially those of Chinese brands, can be found cheaper in retailers and marketplaces):
apple
iPhone SE 2022 – from R$4,199
iPhone 12 mini – from R$5,505
iPhone 12 – from R$6,499
iPhone 12 Pro – from R$7,399
iPhone 12 Pro Max – from R$7,999
iPhone 13 mini – from R$6,374
iPhone 13 – from BRL 7,599.00
iPhone 13 Pro – from R$9,176
iPhone 13 Pro Max – from R$10,142
Samsung
Galaxy A13 5G – has not yet arrived in the country
Galaxy M33 5G – has not yet arrived in the country
Galaxy M23 5g – R $ 1,619
Galaxy A52 5g – R $ 1,699
Galaxy A52S 5g – R $ 1,799
Galaxy A22 5g – R $ 1,799
Galaxy M52 5g – R $ 1,887
Galaxy A32 5G – BRL 2,099
Galaxy S20 Fe – R $ 2,299
Galaxy A53 5g – R $ 2,429
Galaxy A33 5g – R $ 2,499
Galaxy S21 FE 5G – R$2,554
Galaxy M53 5g – R $ 2,699
Galaxy A73 5G – BRL 2,999
Galaxy S21+ 5G – BRL 3,599
Galaxy Note 20 5G – BRL 3,776
Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – BRL 4,949
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – BRL 4,999
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G – BRL 5,479
Galaxy S22 – BRL 5,399
Galaxy S22+ – BRL 6,299
Galaxy S22 Ultra – BRL 8,549
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G – BRL 10,619
Galaxy Z Fold2 5G – R$12,999
Motorola
Motorola XT2223-2 (no trade name) – not yet released
Moto G50 5G – R$ 1,439 (in the official store)
Motorola Edge 20 Lite – R$ 1,979
Moto G71 5G – BRL 1,999
Motorola Edge 20 – BRL 2,124
Moto G 5G – BRL 2,596
Moto 682 5G – BRL 2,699
Moto G100 – BRL 3,099
Motorola Edge 20 Pro – R$ 3,149
Moto G200 5G – BRL 3,499
Motorola Edge 30 – R$ 3,599
Motorola Edge 30 Pro – R$ 5,399
Xiaomi
Poco X4 Pro 5G – has not yet arrived in the country
Mi 12 Pro 5G – has not yet arrived in the country
Redmi Note 10 5G – BRL 2,575
Poco M4 Pro 5G – BRL 2,667
Poco M3 Pro 5G – BRL 2,759
Mi 10T 5G – BRL 2,798
Poco F3 – BRL 2,799
Mi 11 Lite 5g – R $ 3,679
Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G – BRL 3,679
Mi 10t Pro 5g – R $ 4,449
Xiaomi 12 – BRL 8,739
Asus
Zenfone 8 – R $ 3,599
ROG Phone 5 – BRL 4,499
ROG Phone 5s – BRL 4,949
really
Realme 7 5G – BRL 2,599
Realme 8 5G – BRL 2,599
Realme 9 Pro+ – BRL 3,499
Realme GT Master Edition – R$ 3,899
Realme GT 2 Pro – BRL 5,999
Nokia
Nokia G50 – R $ 2,800
TCL
TCL 20 Pro 5G – BRL 1,899
infinix
Zero 5g – R $ 2,249
Lenovo
Legion Phone Duel – BRL 4,049
*Prices consulted on July 7, 2022. Values may change
UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.