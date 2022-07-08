5G in Ceará: find out when the technology arrives in Fortaleza and other cities in CE | Ceará

5G began operating in Brasília, this Wednesday (6), the first capital to receive the fifth generation of mobile internet. In Fortaleza, the network is expected to start operating by September 29 this year.according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

This is the new deadline for all Brazilian capitals to receive 5G. Initially, it was until July 31, but logistical difficulties in importing equipment made Anatel extend the deadline. However, for the other cities, there are different dates for meeting the targets established in the 5G auction notice. This concerns the activation of Radio Base Stations (ERBs).

5G promises a revolution: ultra-fast connection speeds, advances in technologies such as self-driving cars and the ability to connect many objects to the internet at the same time (learn more below).

To have access to this type of network, it is first necessary to have a cell phone compatible with the technology. In July 2022, Anatel listed about 60 approved models (check the list here). There are devices starting at R$ 1.3 thousand. Over time, the trend is for everyone to incorporate compatibility, just as with 4G.

Anatel provides a website where it gathers information about the fulfillment of these goals for the arrival of 5G. Check, below, the deadline for 5G to reach cities in Ceará:

Strength – Until September 29, 2022

Aquiraz – Until July 31, 2028

Aracati – Until July 31, 2028

Baturité – Until July 31, 2028

Beberibe – Until July 31, 2028

Barbalha – Until July 31, 2028

Caucaia – Until July 31, 2026

Camocim – Until July 31, 2028

Crato – Until December 31, 2023

Cedar – Until December 31, 2026

Guaramiranga – Until December 31, 2026

Jijoca de Jericoacoara – Until December 31, 2030

Juazeiro do Norte – Until July 31, 2026

Quixadá – Until July 31, 2028

Quixeramobim – Until July 31, 2028

Maracanaú – Until July 31, 2026

Maranguape – Until December 31, 2023

Penaforte – Until December 31, 2026

Russians – Until July 31, 2028

Sobral – Until July 31, 2026

Tauá – Until December 31, 2023

Tianguá – Until July 31, 2028

For all cities in Brazil with more than 30,000 inhabitants, the implementation deadline is July 2029.

Different deadlines were established because there are a series of minimum requirements to be met, depending on the population. Until September, it is necessary to have a radio base station (ERB) for every 100 thousand inhabitants, at least.

For cities with more than 30,000 people, Anatel’s schedule is as follows:

September 29, 2022: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB per 100,000 inhabitants;

July 31, 2023: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB for every 50 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2024: capitals and the Federal District, having one ERB for every 30 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2025: capitals and the Federal District and cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants, having one ERB for every 10 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2026: cities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2027: cities with more than 100 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants;

July 31, 2028: at least 50% of cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants have one ERB per 15,000 inhabitants;

July 31, 2029: all cities with more than 30 thousand inhabitants having one ERB for every 15 thousand inhabitants.

In municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants, the agency determines the installation of up to five radio base stations, depending on the size of the population. See the schedule for these cities:

December 31, 2026: 30% of municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants;

December 31, 2027: 60% of municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants;

December 31, 2028: 90% of municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants;

December 31, 2029: 100% of municipalities with up to 30 thousand inhabitants.

The average 4G speed in Brazil among the four largest operators is 17.1 Mbps (megabits per second), according to a May 2021 report by consultancy OpenSignal. 5G, in turn, can reach speeds between 1 and 10 Gbps – a difference of 100 times or more from 4G.

5G won’t always reach absolute speeds, but the improvement can be significant. These improvements in speed, response time and reliability on the network promise to open up a range of applications, according to experts.