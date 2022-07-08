5G in Goiânia: see when signal can be used | Goiás

Share on WhatsApp

Head of Segov, Michel Magul said that Goiânia has 23 antennas already authorized to receive and transmit the 5G internet signal, of which ten are ready to go into operation.

However, a commission still needs to discuss the updating of municipal laws and the project must be sent to the City Council by the end of this month of July.

1 of 3 Antenna for signal transmission in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Antenna for signal transmission in Goiânia — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

“We need to adapt the laws and our technological work to clean the frequency and have traffic exclusively for the 5G signal. This should happen in Goiânia until September 29”, explained the secretary.

According to the folder, during the preparation for 5G operation, the 3.5GHz “band cleaning” must be done, which will be used by 5G. Some services that use the frequency must be moved to another band.

Anatel’s deadline for this signal to be clean for 5G exclusive transmission is August 29.

2 of 3 5G signal should be able to be used in Goiânia from September 29 — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV 5G signal should be able to be used in Goiânia from September 29 – Photo: Reproduction/EPTV

The g1 asked, by message, Segov and the Planning Department (Sepaln) whether the antennas mentioned by Magul are already installed or not and which area of ​​the capital would have this coverage, and awaits a return.

The report also contacted the government of Goiás, via a message sent at 12:09 pm and an email sent at 12:23 pm, and is awaiting a response to find out what measures the state is taking to make it possible for the signal to reach other cities.

The Brazilian Association of Telecommunications Infrastructure (Abrintel) explained that each city needs to have updated legislation for the use of antennas “to enable the installation of the necessary infrastructure for the implementation of 5G”.

“The other cities (not capital cities) have installation deadlines that start to end only in the year 2025. However, when we remember the implementation of other previous technologies, it is common to anticipate these deadlines for the financial and economic interest of service providers “, explains Abrintel about the forecast of the offer of services in the interior of Goiás.

3 of 3 5G signal should be able to be used in Goiânia from September 29 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera 5G signal should be able to be used in Goiânia from September 29 – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

