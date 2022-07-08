7nm process will enter production phase in second half

While other big players, like OMG and NVIDIAdo not manufacture their own chips, the Intel continues to invest in its own production processes and factories, sharing this with the outsourcing of part of the production of strategic products with TSMC and Samsung .

It is a combination of the advantages of “in house” production and the external alliance. Strategy that Intel calls IDM 2.0.

As part of continuing its journey as a chip designer and producer, Intel has confirmed that its 7nm production process, commercially named as Intel 4will enter the mass production phase in the second half of 2022.

This lithograph will be the basis of the processor lines Meteor Lakefamily 14th Gen Intel Coreand Granite Rapids, chips aimed at the business segment.

This will be Intel’s big lithography transition since 2018, when the company went from 14nm to 10nm. Unlike the past transition, with several complications along the way, the entry to 7nm appears to be under greater control, although the company has had to delay the launch, initially scheduled for 2021.

The new lithograph also marks the first time Intel is using the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology state-of-the-art.

Investment in a fully controlled production process, as highlighted by Intel, guarantees greater efficiency, greater transistor density and performance than similar processes to competitors.

In the case of the 7nm lithography, the Intel 4, the company cites a 20% jump in performance with power consumption equivalent to or less than Intel 7.

Intel also promises to double the number of execution units for graphics, jumping from 96 compute units at Alder Lake/Raptor Lake to 192 at Meteor Lake. The 12th Gen Intel Core is expected to be released in 2023.

It is also important to mention that Meteor Lake processors will be the first ones from Intel to adopt the chiple layout, also adopted by AMD. With this design, the chips gain a flexible structure, with hybrid cores and lower power consumption. Intel will also adopt a new GPU engine, called tGPU, and built-in Artificial Intelligence acceleration.

