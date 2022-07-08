8 movies and series for those who liked Hello, Goodbye and Everything – Jornada Geek

Young Brits Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin) have been inseparable friends since childhood, experiencing difficulties in love, family and school together. Although there is an attraction between them, the two maintain their friendship above all else.

One day, Alex decides to accept an invitation to study medicine at Harvard, in the United States. The distance between them gives birth to the first secrets, while each finds other boyfriends and girlfriends. But fate keeps drawing Rosie and Alex together.

The Summer That Changed My Life – Available on Amazon Prime Video;

The Summer That Changed My Life is a multigenerational drama centered around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and children, and the lasting power of a strong female friendship. It’s a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that perfect summer.

Amazon Prime Video further describes the series as follows in its catalog: “Relationships will be tested, painful truths will be revealed and Belly will be changed forever. It’s a summer of first love, first heartbreak and personal growth. It’s the most important summer of your life.”

The Time Traveler’s Wife – Available on HBO Max;

In The Time Traveler’s Wife, despite the seemingly perfect marriage of Henry DeTamble (Theo James) and Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie), he suffers from a rare genetic disorder that allows him to travel through time. Unable to control his condition, Henry is randomly drawn to the most important moments of his life, while Clare struggles to readjust to life each time her husband returns.

He ends up in dangerous and inconvenient situations as he travels through the timeline with no specific direction, but this strange ability ends up allowing Henry to relive some of the most important moments he has ever lived and is constantly learning from his past and future mistakes. Clare tries to get used to the fickleness of their relationship, but not knowing where and when Henry is when he disappears puts her in a constant state of anxiety, always worried about her husband’s well-being.

Chesapeake Shores – Available on Netflix;

Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory) returns to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, to help her sister Jess (Laci J. Mailey) with the Eagle Point Inn. However, in addition to business not going well, the young woman’s return to the place is marked by remarkable reunions and ghosts of the past.

Dash and Lily – Available on Netflix;

Inspired by the books “Dash & Lily’s Notebook of Challenges”, the series begins at Christmas time, when Lily (Midori Francis) decides to hide a notebook full of challenges in a bookstore, hoping to find someone special.

Who finds him is the lonely Dash (Austin Abrams), who agrees to get involved in the plan, talking through the paper. Without knowing each other in person, they discover that they have much more in common than they thought.

Also check: 7 Movies Coming in July on Netflix You Need to Watch

Don’t forget to follow all the daily news about movies, series and games of geek journey. Take the opportunity to like our page on Facebookin addition to following us on twitter, Instagram and also in Google News.