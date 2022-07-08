A worker hangs 100 meters from a crane in Canada

A worker was left hanging more than 100 meters in an accident involving a crane on Tuesday (5) in Ontario, Canada. According to Canadian broadcaster CBC News, the man is doing well despite the shock of having almost fallen.

In videos posted on social media, it is possible to see the crane swinging and the boy hanging from one side to the other while waving his legs. Witnesses ask him to hold on and he is slowly brought to the ground.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development has confirmed the incident and that an investigator has been dispatched to investigate what happened.

“It was reported that a worker became entangled in a crane’s line cable after hitching a load. He was hoisted and sustained injuries.”

Toronto construction worker dangles from crane. He was on the ground floor and his hand dele got caught in the tag line and went from the 5th floor to the 30th floor before the crane operator noticed. pic.twitter.com/YUthB386RV — Steve T (@SteveTheGreek71) July 6, 2022

A spokesperson for PCL Constructors Canada Inc. says the man is doing well.

“Fortunately, he was lowered safely to the ground and was not seriously injured,” he said.

Toronto police, fire and paramedics said they had not received any calls related to the incident.

PCL said it was “working with all relevant authorities” and that an investigation was ongoing.