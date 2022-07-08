Abel gets emotional and takes crowds of fans to the Bienal

Palmeiras’ stage on the field is great and much of it is the result of the work of Abel Ferreira, who became a fan idol. This idolatry could be seen on Thursday night, at the International Book Biennial, in São Paulo, where the coach participated in an event that brought together a crowd of Palmeiras. The coach received a standing ovation and was moved to speak about his family and the club. In addition, he participated in an autograph session of his work.

This year, the Bienal do Livro has Portugal as its guest country, which perfectly matched the invitation for Abel to participate in a chat with the Portuguese ambassador to Brazil, Luís Faro Ramos. The conversation developed about football, family, goals and the importance of education. At the venue, an estimated 500+ people – most of them alviverdes – were present to watch.

Despite the difficulty of finding the place and the conflicting information provided by the organization of the event, many people were able to carefully follow every word of Abel, who when he arrived for the conversation, took the audience to delirium, as if he were a mega celebrity entering the stage of a music festival.

Many children and elderly people could be seen there. Each speech by the coach from Palmeiras, a generous round of applause, especially when he got emotional when talking about his family, even going to tears when talking about the subject. Another theme that made him fall into emotion was when he spoke of the love he feels for Palmeiras and the inexplicable identification he had with the club.

In one of his answers in the conversation with Luís Faro Ramos, Abel Ferreira spoke of his behavior on the edge of the field. The trainer said to be a soft-hearted, but when the whistle blows, he transforms.

“I am the softest heart there is, but I change, I don’t know how to explain it, when the referee whistles. People look and say ‘go see what you did, this is not an example for anyone’. video and I’m ashamed of myself. I can’t, I’ve been trying, but some things are stronger than me”, he declared.

After about 40 minutes, the event ended. The short time was greatly regretted by the people, who chanted the coach’s name as he left the stage. However, it was not yet time to leave the Bienal do Livro, as soon after he went to another appointment with the organization of the event.

During the week, the Bienal website opened registration for a password for an autograph session with Abel Ferreira, something that ended in seconds, as only 120 privileged people were chosen to have their books “Cabeça Fria, Coração Hot” autographed by the coach. The place destined for the session was modified due to the high number of people, but the mismatch of information was great, many could not find the new space.

Even the press had difficulties accessing the place and could not take close images of Abel signing the books. It is worth noting that it was not allowed to take shirts or any other object for the coach to sign, not even selfies could be taken. The queue stretched for at least an hour before it stopped. The Palmeirense commander did not grant an interview to journalists.