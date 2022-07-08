Açougue Vegano opens 1st store in the Capital

A chain of butchers where animal meat does not enter. It was with this philosophy in mind that Açougue Vegano, the largest franchise chain of butcher shops of its kind in the country, opened its first operation in Minas Gerais over the weekend, more precisely in the Santo Antônio neighborhood, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. Currently, there are 10 physical stores in operation, the network plans to expand its presence in Minas Gerais with the installation of seven other units in the Capital.

In addition to the Capital, Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH), enters the expansion route. With a focus on the interior, the cities of Uberlândia and Uberaba, in the Triângulo Mineiro; Juiz de Fora, in the Zona da Mata region, as well as for Montes Claros, in the northern region of the state, have forecasts for opening and the company’s interests for possible investors.

Profile

The company’s purpose, initially for the Rio de Janeiro market with a store in Barra da Tijuca, was to take delicacies with creations made from alternative foods to replace meat consumption. However, the brand quickly expanded to the interior of Rio de Janeiro, and later to the State of São Paulo, where it currently has three operations.

Under the command of friends and chefs kitchen, Celso Fortes and Michelle Rodriguez decided to develop the butcher shop concept with a business proposal that differs in an unusual way from a conventional butcher shop. “The differentiated butcher shop is precisely to speed up access to vegan products and menus”, explains Celso Fortes, in a context of ease and encouragement of the conscious consumption of healthy products.

In the capital of Minas Gerais, Cássio Mendes, an orthopedist from the city of Luz, in the Midwest of the state, was the one who bet on investing in the store. He says that after a while he became vegan, he decided to do some research on the internet where he found the brand, and decided to bet on it bringing the concept of a vegan butcher shop to Belo Horizonte. “I decided to invest more for a philosophical reason, the same idea as Açougue Vegano, which is a company not concerned with competition, but attentive to this philosophy”, explains the entrepreneur who disbursed R$ 350 thousand in the operation.

Geomarketing

“In addition to a geomarket study, we carried out an analysis of the consumer market in our segment to understand the profile of that location where the operation is intended to be installed. Another factor is the growth of the local population in search of healthy food”.

According to the Brazilian Vegetarian Society (SVB), in Brazil there are about 6 million Brazilians who have adhered to veganism, that is, who live without consuming products of animal origin. The institution is recognized for stimulating the collection and collection of data on the subject, in addition to practicing the defense of measures aimed at food and nutritional security with the agencies.

Mendes argues that the vegan food sector currently has a 40% to 50% increase per year. “It is a movement that is increasingly growing in the country. It is clear that it is a slightly more expensive market, but it has an audience that is increasingly interested in having quality of life and in a conscious way”.

The sales of a Açougue Vegano store can be between R$40,000 and R$80,000 per month, with an estimated working capital of R$25,000, depending on the point at which it is opened. “We produce well-known recipes, but with alternative foods, that is, 100% of plant origin. In the case, for example, of a Beef and cream in which it is usually made with chicken, here we prepare it with shiitake and chickpeas, which can be consumed on the spot, or sold frozen in packaging for immediate delivery and delivery”, details Mendes.

According to the company, the return for those who want to bet on the brand occurs between 18 and 36 months. The expected profit margin of the business varies between 10% and 15% per month. The brand also has the “Kiosk” and “Pocket” formats, in which the initial investment is R$150,000, and from R$150,000 to R$175,000, respectively.

According to the Sectorial Research of the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), in which it analyzes the results obtained by the sector in different segments, it was identified that 54% of all revenue in the national franchise market is generated by the food sector. The data refers to the accumulated of 12 months, in the interval between May 2022 and May 2021.

To highlight the expressiveness of the food sector, the entity explains that “the scenario is one of resumption and recovery of economic activities. The food sector has increasingly invested in novelties, generating well-structured opportunities and businesses”, he points out.