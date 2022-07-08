advance discounts on vacuum cleaners

In order to prepare the public for Prime Day, Amazon has already started heating up with exclusive offers and discounts, with special conditions for those who subscribe to Prime services.

Among the categories available in this heater, some vacuum cleaners have unmissable discounts. Check out a special selection of early bird offers:

With an exclusive discount for Prime members, this product is 5% off, at a special price of R%569.05. With 3-in-1 automatic functions, this robot vacuums, sweeps and mops, cleaning needed rooms in no time. Its reservoir has a capacity of 250 ml, in addition to having a washable dust collector.

Learn more about the product.

With cash discounts of 9% off, until the end of this article, this product is available for purchase for R$812.00. Developed by the WAP company, its battery, when charged, has an autonomy of 12 minutes. It is equipped with an extractor nozzle and has no wires, which does not limit the cleaning of surfaces, in addition to having built-in Bivolt technology.

Learn more about the product.

The WAP Vacuum Cleaner is available for purchase for R$889.00. The product has a capacity of 25 liters in its container, in addition to being equipped with a blow nozzle that also serves to fill inflatable accessories and equipment. Equipped with quadriplex filtration, the equipment ends up having more durability in its engines.

Learn more about the product.

To find out more about which products are available in the Prime Day early offers, just check here and enjoy.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime

Also take the opportunity to become an Amazon Prime subscriber! The service is available for R$14.90 per month (or R$119 per year) and offers unlimited free shipping when purchasing eligible products on Amazon. Also get access to exclusive promotions, such as Prime Day, for example.

In addition, the same subscription includes the streaming services for movies and series “Prime Video”, the music service “Prime Music”, in addition to “Prime Reading”, which offers access to more than a thousand ebooks and magazines on Kindle.

You can try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. To subscribe, just access the link: https://amzn.to/3NV0jYS