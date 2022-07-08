After confusion at Mineirão, Cruzeiro announces changes to tickets; see details | cruise

Cruzeiro announced that, for the match against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil, it will change the way fans will present their purchased tickets. The mining club informed the measures this Thursday.

According to the mining club, by order of the Military Police, only those who have the ticket on the card or present the digital ticket, on their cell phone, will be able to access the Esplanada do Mineirão. After the first access to Mineirão, the fan will not be able to leave the place and return again, informed the Minas Gerais club.

In addition, Cruzeiro announced that the digital ticket generation will only be done by the system four hours before the opening of the gates and, thus, seven hours before the game. Tickets printed on paper, with the QR Code, will not be accepted.

1 of 3 Cruzeiro fans find it difficult to enter Mineirão — Photo: Gabriel Duarte Cruzeiro fans find it difficult to enter the Mineirão – Photo: Gabriel Duarte

2 of 3 Banner Premiere Brasileirão — Photo: Reproduction Premiere Brasileirão banner — Photo: Reproduction

In the last game of Cruzeiro, against Vila Nova, for Série B do Brasileiro, the number of false tickets presented reached eight thousand. There was a report of overcrowding on the Upper Yellow. The Vermelho Superior, which did not sell tickets, had to be partially opened.

In an interview with Globo, this Thursday, the director of Mineirão, Samuel Lloyd, said that perhaps it will be necessary to go back on the ticket presentation model and go back to the physical card.

– We need to improve the issuance of these tickets. Before the pandemic, we didn’t have PDF ticketing, e-ticket and home printed tickets. We also had the idea of ​​people looking for the specific ticket, which had eight security rules, making it difficult for counterfeiting, for example. Maybe we have to take a step back, go back to the security model, until we find a more technological security solution that prevents this kind of confusion.

