after reaction, Beijing stops requiring vaccine in closed places

Beijing’s municipal government dropped plans to allow only vaccinated people to enter closed places like libraries, cinemas and gyms from Monday after a strong online backlash this week.

The requirement would have marked a rare move in China, where the central government insists on voluntary vaccination and quickly quashed other attempts by frontline officials to issue mandatory vaccination guidelines.

On Thursday night, the day after Beijing said it would introduce its vaccination requirement for anyone without a medical exemption, the state-backed Beijing Daily reported that the city government had abandoned the plan.

Citing an unnamed city official, the newspaper said Beijing residents will be allowed to enter public places as long as they have proof of a negative covid test within 72 hours of a body temperature check.

“The rule was just ridiculous,” an unvaccinated Beijing theater goer surnamed Zhang told Reuters.

While the central government has not made vaccination mandatory, it has warned that the low vaccination rate among the elderly is a weakness in China’s response to Covid-19.

And the government requires certain employees to be vaccinated before they can take on certain positions.

Many local governments distributed vaccination incentives, such as shopping coupons, and also pressured officials to meet vaccination targets.