After Vidal and Everton Cebolinha, Flamengo advances to close with another heavyweight signing

Going through a great phase of the season, under the command of Dorival Jr, it seems that everything is a party for Flamengo. With a victory in Libertadores, or rather, a rout, by 7 to 1, against Tolima, at home, Flamengo may have another great news for the rest of the season.

Already presented, Everton Cebolinha arrives at the club with the status of absolute holder of Dorival’s team. The player already trains with the Rio de Janeiro club and tends to make his official debut for the team in the next games. The player is expected to start alongside Gabriel Barbosa.

Vidal is also a Flamengo player. The Chilean has already signed a contract with the Rio club and is just waiting to get rid of Inter, so that the Rio club can announce his name. Flamengo intends to break social networks by announcing the name of the multi-champion player in Europe. But the carioca club should not stop at Vidal alone.

Flamengo forwards Wallace, ex-Grêmio

Flamengo advanced in the conversations to count on the name of the midfielder Wallace, with great passage with the colors of Grêmio, in Brazil. The player, who also spent time in Germany, currently wears the colors of Udinese, Italy.

Flamengo, with Wallace’s approval, made a proposal to the Serie A club and awaits a response until next week. There is a certain optimism in the Rio de Janeiro board that an agreement will be sealed. The player arrives for Aaron’s place.