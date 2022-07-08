‘Ahsoka’ actress reveals whether you need to watch ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ to understand the upcoming series

Introduced in the animation ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ Ahsoka Tano also played an important role in ‘rebels‘.

Because of this, the upcoming series dedicated to the character will have connections with Rebels, including the presence of some characters, such as the Mandalorian Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

In an interview for empire, Bordizzo was asked if fans need to watch’rebels‘ to understand the plot of ‘Ahsoka’.

In response, she said that yeabut revealed that the series will also have a standalone narrative.

“Many people have not seen ‘rebels‘… And I recommend you watch it, but the series [da Ahsoka] also sets up an independent chapter in the character’s trajectory.”

Rosario Dawsoninterpreter of the renegade Jedi, also hinted that fans need to know a little more about the character before venturing into the series:

“Dave Filoni and Jon [Favreau] are expanding’Star Wars‘ in a way that can be independent, which also makes you hungry for more… there have been instances where Ahsoka has shown up on missions by herself and you see how and why she’s interacting with people in a certain way, but you don’t really understand the why unless you know it beforehand [através das animações]. Even the fans who have known her for so long don’t know where she is now on this personal journey.”

at the end of ‘rebels‘, we know that Ahsoka set out on a mission to find her friend Ezra Bridger, who disappeared after helping to defeat Imperial forces led by Admiral Thrawn.

Now it remains to be seen whether the series will explore what happened to the character after these events.

Remembering that the footage of ‘Ahsoka’ have already been started. The premiere is scheduled for 2023, still no specific date.

Dawson returns as the protagonist, while Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker following his recent return in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi‘.

Other additions to the roster include Ivanna Sakhno, Ray Stevenson and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

