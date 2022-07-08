Algar Telecom and V.tal ‘closer’ partnership

Algar Telecom and V.tal are “strengthening” a partnership, according to Marcos Borges, Algar’s head of technological planning. He spoke about the collaboration to expand the company’s area of ​​activity during a panel at the Tech Forum Brazil, an event held by Convergência Digital, which brings together representatives of the telecommunications sector in Brasília, this Thursday, 7 .

Algar currently has a network of 115 thousand kilometers, between the South and Northeast of the country. The largest concentration is in São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

According to Borges, the company wants to “break paradigms” in terms of coverage by investing in a neutral network. “These partnerships will make it easier for operators to have no limits,” he said.

“With V.tal, we have already strengthened this partnership, we already have some experiments, MVPs [Minimum Viable Product] already happening”, said Borges.

Algar Telecom and V.tal

Also according to Algar’s planning manager, “tests” already carried out with the company show that integration “is not a seven-headed beast”, but requires “constant polishing”.

“The first impact when you switch to a neutral network is that CAPEX becomes just the installation service that practically covers the value of the modem, which goes to the customer’s house and then the service that is provided and is paid monthly , becomes OPEX. So, you have a different nature in the costs of that customer to the operator”, explains Borges.

The executive highlights the need to adapt the neutral network market to “taxes that weigh less”. In the same vein, Mauro Fukuda, Director of Technology, Strategy and Network Architecture at V.tal, also highlighted the expected impacts on costs.

“The neutral network model is new in the country, but it has everything to work out, because it will add lower costs and faster implementation times for operators”, said Fukuda.

V.tal, which has the largest fiber optic infrastructure in the country, has a length of 400 thousand kilometers, reaching 2,300 cities.

