All MCU Characters Appearing in Thor 4

Now in theaters around the world, Thor: Love and Thunder wins Marvel fans over with a fun, exciting, and twisting story. In addition to the titular Asgardian, the feature brings a true compendium of characters from the MCU – among heroes, villains and never-before-seen figures.

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor is trying to find inner peace. However, the Asgardian is forced back into action and recruits Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster to face Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods.

Directed and written by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth (Rescue) as the title character. The cast also includes Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Tessa Thompson (Westworld) and Christian Bale (The Dark Knight).

We’ve listed below all the Marvel characters that appear in Thor: Love and Thunder; check out.

Chris Hemsworth – Thor

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth plays, once again, the God of Thunder. The film is the hero’s fourth solo adventure in the MCU, and represents the actor’s ninth performance in Marvel films. The film begins with Thor traveling through space, accompanied by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In addition to playing Thor in the MCU films, Chris Hemsworth is known for other action-adventure film performances. Among them, Snow White and the Huntsman, Rescue, Spiderhead and Bad Times at the Hotel Royale stand out.

Natalie Portman – Jane Foster

Missing from the MCU, Natalie Portman returns to the franchise in Thor 4. The actress plays Jane Foster, Thor’s great passion. In the new feature, the character undergoes a major change and assumes the identity of the Mighty Thor, a heroine with incredible and surprising special abilities.

Outside of Marvel movies, Natalie Portman is one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood. For her performance in Black Swan, she took home the Academy Award for Best Actress. Portman is also in the Star Wars franchise and in films like Jackie and Vox Lux.

Tessa Thompson – Valkyrie

Introduced to the MCU in Thor: Ragnarok, Valkyrie didn’t take long to become one of Marvel’s most popular female characters. In Avengers: Endgame, Thor passes the “crown” of Asgard to Valkyrie. In this way, the heroine starts Love and Thunder as the leader of New Asgard.

Currently, Tessa Thompson also plays Charlotte Hale in the sci-fi series Westworld, aired by HBO. Furthermore, the actress stands out for her performances in films like Identity, Sorry To Bother You, Annihilation, and the Creed franchise.

Taika Waititi – Korg

In addition to directing and co-writing Thor: Love and Thunder, filmmaker Taika Waititi voices the entertaining Korg. Like Valkyrie, the character is introduced to the MCU in Ragnarok. In the new film, Korg acts as a sort of “scribe” for the story of Thor, spreading the Asgardian’s exploits across the galaxy.

New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and other blockbusters such as What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit. The director also plays the pirate Blackbeard in the series Our Flag Means Death and the robot IG-11 in The Mandalorian.

Christian Bale – Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods

In the role of Gorr, the great villain of Thor 4, is Christian Bale. The actor appears unrecognizable in the role of the Butcher of the Gods. Driven by revenge and retribution, he embarks on a violent journey with the goal of slaying all divine entities – including Thor.

Bale is no stranger to the world of superheroes. The actor is famous for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight franchise. The star also gives an acting gig in films like American Hustle, Vice, The Big Short, The Winner and American Psycho.

Russell Crowe – Zeus

Russell Crowe makes his MCU debut as Zeus, the leader of the Greek Gods. The character, unsurprisingly, gets in Gorr’s way. Though friendly in appearance, Zeus is an entity of extreme power, with the potential to forever alter Thor’s journey.

With a long and prolific career in Hollywood, Russell Crowe is famous for playing the warrior Maximus in Ridley Scott’s hit Gladiator. In the actor’s filmography, productions such as A Beautiful Mind, Les Miserables and Man of Steel also stand out.

Jaimie Alexander – Lady Sif

After acting in the first Thor movies, Jaimie Alexander disappeared from the MCU. In Love and Thunder, the actress returns as Lady Sif, a powerful warrior. The Asgardian is one of Thor’s greatest allies, and should play a very important role in the hero’s journey.

Lady Sif is, without a doubt, the most famous character in Jaimie Alexander’s career. In addition to the MCU, the actress is in films such as The Last Stand, London Fields: Fatal Romance and Savannah, in addition to the series Blindspot and Kyle XY.

Kieron L. Dyer – Axl

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Kieron L. Dyer plays Axl. Unprecedented, the character makes his MCU debut in the new hero movie. Axl is described as “an Asgardian boy with a surprising special ability that creates a great connection with Thor”.

The teenage actor has only three projects in his filmography: the animation Unbeatable, the movie A Christmas Invention and the series The Shining World by Tom Gates.

Various Actors – Guardians of the Galaxy

All members of the Guardians of the Galaxy are confirmed in Thor: Love and Thunder. That is: Marvel fans can look forward to the return of Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Nebula, Mantis, Groot, Rocket and new member Kraglin.

The heroes are played, respectively, by Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), Zoe Saldana (Avatar), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead: Invasion of Las Vegas), Karen Gillan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Pom Klementieff (Ingrid Goes West), Vin Diesel (Fast & Furious), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born) and Sean Gunn (The Suicide Squad).

Various actors – Theater of Asgard

Like Thor: Ragnarok, Love and Thunder will feature a play about the adventures of Thor. Matt Damon (The Martian), Luke Hemsworth (Westworld) and Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion) return as the actors of Loki, Thor and Odin.

A big new addition to the “Asgard theater troupe” is Melissa McCarthy as the actress of Hela. Famous for her performances in comedy films, McCarthy is in productions such as Bridesmaids, Thunder Squad and The Boss, as well as the Nine Strangers series.

Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters in Brazil.