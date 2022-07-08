Almost 100 athletes get sick and Brazilian Swimming is canceled – 07/07/2022

The Brazilian Water Sports Confederation (CBDA) canceled today (7) the Brazilian Junior Championship, which was being held in Salvador, after several athletes woke up sick, with a virus: fever, vomiting, diarrhea, etc. There are reports of swimmers who had to be taken to hospitals. Coaches counted at least 97 sick athletes.

“CBDA regrets what happened and states that, before thinking about promoting beautiful shows in the pools, it needs to think about the health of all Swimming lovers. Therefore, after exhausting all alternatives, it chose to cancel the Brazilian Junior Interclubes Winter Championship 2022,” the entity said in a statement.

The initial suspicion fell on the water of the Salvador Aquatic Arena, which was one of the pools used in the Olympic Games in Rio. Donated to the city of Salvador, it was installed in an aquatic complex in the neighborhood of Pituba. The place was managed by Olympic medalist Edvaldo Valério, who left office to run for federal deputy in the October elections.

“Employees and experts from the water park have already carried out the competent tests and we await the assessment of the water quality of the place to know if this may have affected the health of the swimmers in any way”, said the CBDA, in a note, on Thursday morning, when he canceled the knockout stage.

The city of Salvador denies this possibility. “For us it is 100% discarded. We have a regular activity that takes place from Monday to Saturday. Temo 400 athletes and there is no report of this class with a viral picture. We have absolute control of treatment and monitoring of swimming pool indexes, this is measured every day before opening for any activity. There is nothing out of place. No there is nothing that justifies the suspicion”, says Felipe Lucas, general director of Sports for the city of Salvador.

According to him, Edvaldo Valério also has the same symptoms as swimmers, but he has not had contact with the water. “We have a flu pandemic, we are in a flu vaccination campaign. We have a very expressive number of people participating, athletes, guests. athletes are staying in hotels. You have to know from food, socializing, contacts. It can bring much closer to this reality than a matter of Contamination of the pool water”, says the director.

The Health Surveillance was called to carry out tests in the water, but the results had not yet come out when the technicians decided, in a vote, to cancel the tournament in half. Names such as Stephanie Balduccini, Brazil’s standout at the World Cup, which ended two weeks ago, are participating in the Brazilian Championship.