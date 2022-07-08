Amazon Prime Day 2022: 5 Tips for Finding the Best Deals | Which one to buy?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime service subscribers, which can be tried for 30 days free for non-members. In 2022, the third edition will take place, which will be held between the 12th and 13th of July with several offers for home products, kitchen, toys, clothes, books, games, computers and electronics. Articles can be found at page dedicated to the event on the Amazon website. THE subscription costs R$14.90 per month or R$110 per year after the free period and offers free shipping with no minimum value on selected products, as well as access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Gaming streams.

In addition to Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals, consumers can also find coupons that guarantee greater discounts in the Coupon Store or through the app for android and iOS. To help consumers plan their purchases, the TechTudo prepared a list of five tips for finding the best deals on the retailer’s website.

1. Follow favorite offers

For more comfort while shopping on Amazon Prime Day 2022, consumers can schedule notifications when any promotions are active on the site. On the home page of the retail site, it is necessary to enter “Offers of the Day”. There, you can find a selection of products from different categories that are at discounted prices.

In the menu on the left, you can select the “Next” field, which indicates the offers that will still be active on the site. Amazon stipulates the time that the offer will be available, but the user can click on the “Follow offer” button, just below the chosen product. By selecting the option, the user will be notified when the promotion is active.

2. Use the event homepage

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals run from July 12th to July 13th, but consumers can already find some products and campaigns that are already active. Early bird deals include services offered by Amazon such as popular movies on Prime Video, free games on Amazon Prime Gaming and a free four-month subscription plan on Amazon Music Unlimited. In addition, it is also possible to find products that can be purchased on e-commerce.

Among the highlights, you can find market items, beauty and imported books with up to 25% off. Automotive products and memory cards and hard drives can be seen with discounts of up to 20%. In the Fashion, Stationery, Home and Cleaning, Kitchen and Renovation sections, the highlight is the “Take 4, pay 3” promotion.

3. Understand the types of offers available

As with last year’s Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is expected to divide the offers into three categories: Wow Deals, Lightning Deal and Prime Day Deal. The “Wow” category promotions include limited quantity products with a discount valid for up to six hours. To plan their purchases, the consumer is able to follow, through a visual thermometer, the availability of the item’s stock.

In “Lightning Offer”, users find products in limited quantity and with discounts that last up to 12 hours. As in the “Wow!” category, the consumer is also able to follow the availability of products. In “Prime Day Offer”, discounts can remain active between 24 and 48 hours, depending on the duration of stock. In addition to the above offer categories, it is possible that Amazon will include new promotions during Amazon Prime Day 2022. Details can be followed directly on the page dedicated to the event.

4. Pay attention to the quantity available

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals run over two days and with limited stock for some products. To assist consumers in selecting offers, Amazon indicates how many % of the limited-stock product has already been sold. This indicative bar can be seen just below the price of the chosen item and helps the consumer to be aware of the quantity available.

5. Use discount coupon

In addition to the offers applied to products on Amazon Prime Day 2022, consumers can get more discounts using coupons made available by Amazon. The e-commerce has a specific area to find extra discounts in the “Coupon Store”. There you can find reduced prices on home and garden items, electronics, beauty and personal care, food and beverages, pet shop, books, etc.

After accessing the Amazon Coupon Store, the user needs to choose the available product and click on “Highlight Coupon”. With the coupon highlighted, it is necessary to access the product page and add it to the cart to make the purchase. Once this is done, the discount chosen by the consumer will be applied at checkout.

In addition to the Coupon Store, Amazon also promises to release exclusive discount coupons for the app during Prime Day 2022. The Amazon Shopping app can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store and App Store. Users who make their first purchase through the app can also guarantee an offer of R$ 20.

