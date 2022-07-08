Amazon Prime Video releases this week (07/07/2022)

The first week of July kicked off with lots of Amazon Prime Video releases. The service brings from well-known (and renowned) titles, such as fragmented and Run!even news like The disputewhich is based on real events and tells the story of a football match that took place in 1944, between a Nazi team and a team of Hitler prisoners.

In addition to these, two other titles that deserve attention are The Right to Livewhich debate on abortion, and metanoiaa national film that shows a mother trying to free her son from the world of drugs.

Also entered the streaming catalog Spencer, a feature starring Kristen Stewart (whose performance has been highly praised) that shows the life of Princess Diana before the divorce application. The film is on the list of the most watched of the week.

Another one that is also successful with the audience and has entered Amazon Prime is Gucci Housewhich portrays the history and disagreements of the founding family of the Italian brand.

For those who like a period film, a good option is the mathematicianwhich tells the story of Stan Ulam, a Polish mathematician who moved to the United States in the 1930s and helped create the hydrogen bomb and the first computer.

These were just some of the few highlights of the week on the Prime streaming platform, but the full list you can check out below.

All releases of the week on Amazon Prime Video

