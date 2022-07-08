América-MG and Jailson: Mancini reveals how the days before leaving were and explains option for Cavichioli | america-mg

América-MG coach Vagner Mancini commented in an exclusive interview on the podcast GE America this Friday about the departure of goalkeeper Jailson from the club. The coach revealed how the last few weeks were before Jailson’s request for early termination of the contract. Mancini also confirmed that Jailson and Cavochioli had friction.

“I’m going to tell the truth! I’m not here to dodge things. We’re talking about two athletes with the same temperaments and personalities. Two extremely competitive athletes”

– What happened was the following, Matheus had to undergo surgery, he was the starter, América went after Jailson, and Jailson in a short time also became the club’s idol. (…) Then Matheus recovered and came to me, saying “Oh, boss, I’m already recovered”. I said: “Matheus, you will wait your turn now!”

In the match against Fortaleza, for the 13th round, Airton was in the goal. Mancini explained that Jailson had asked for a break as he had pain in his back after the game against Fluminense. The coach also said that he insisted that Jailson play.

– On Thursday, Jailson came to me and said: “Mancini I need to stop a little, I’m already 40 years old, I’m afraid my leg will open and stay out longer”. I still insisted, I said: “Jailson, let’s go to this game (against Fortaleza), then I’ll give you four days of rest” he said: “Hey Mancini, my leg won’t support it”, and I ended up giving him that rest ”

The situation worsened after Jailson’s return. The player came back with tonsillitis and ended up being out of many training sessions. For this decision, Mancini explained that he maintained consistency in keeping Matheus Cavichioli.

“It was 12 days inactive and 2 days of training because of consistency I couldn’t get Jailson back into the goal. He wasn’t technically and physically ready to go into the goal. And I would be setting a precedent of inconsistency in the group that I don’t. Matheus (against Goiás) and when I selected Matheus, Jailson called me, there was me, him and Fred (soccer director) and he expressed his interest in staying out of the match”

1 of 4 Vagner Mancini, América-MG coach — Photo: Mourão Panda/América-MG Vagner Mancini, América-MG coach — Photo: Mourão Panda/América-MG

“I honestly don’t know what I would do from there”

With two goalkeepers of gigantic potential, Mancini was still sincere when revealing on the podcast that he wouldn’t know what he would do from now on with such a fierce dispute in the American goal.

– I honestly don’t know what I would do from there. I would analyze from the moment that Jailson was fit and would make a choice between the two. He ended up anticipating this, that he had their reasons, that he wanted the weekend to think with his family. At the beginning of the week, his decision was the one you all already know – concluded the coach.

2 of 4 Jailson returns to training at CT Lanna Drumond — Photo: Marina Almeida / America Jailson returns to training at CT Lanna Drumond — Photo: Marina Almeida / America

The backstage of Jailson’s departure from América was published by ge last Wednesday. The goalkeeper has not yet spoken to the press after leaving, but after the report was published, the athlete’s manager got in touch stating that the reasons that led him to leave the club were personal and that the player had no intention of retiring.

