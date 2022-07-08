American university studies ‘chronic’ patient

Researchers at Yale, one of the most important universities in the United States, released an analysis of a chronic case of Covid-19, in which the patient has been infected for more than a year – and continues to test positive. The study has not yet been reviewed, but is available in preview.

The patient studied, who has cancer, is an example of a chronic infection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and, within his system, at least three variants of the coronavirus coexist. According to experts, chronic cases like this “accelerate” mutations and “give an opportunity” for the emergence of variants.

“Our findings demonstrate that untreated chronic infections accelerate the evolution of SARS-CoV-2, ultimately providing the opportunity for the emergence of genetically different and potentially highly transmissible variants, as we have seen with Delta and Omicron,” they write.

Using molecular indexes for sequencing the virus, a fundamental process for a complete understanding of the infection, the scientists were able to identify the temporal dynamics of the mutations. This finding may help to suppress future evolutions of the virus.

In the patient’s system, the researchers found previously extinct variants and an evolutionary rate that was twice as high as the global one. In other words, the virus, within the ‘chronically infected’, is mutating twice as fast.

“During infection, we found an accelerated evolutionary rate of the virus – having 35 nucleotide substitutions per year, approximately twice the global evolutionary rate of SARS-CoV-2,” they point out.

In their text, the scientists explain that they believe these chronic infections may present a problem, as the viruses remain infectious, but the patient has no symptoms – allowing more variants to spread.

“This can be very problematic because many chronic infections, as was the case with this patient, remain asymptomatic for Covid-19, and [os infectados] may feel well enough to resume regular interactions with other people,” they point out.