Amid withdrawal freezes and bankruptcies, Bitcoin investors abandon exchanges

After several companies stopped withdrawals, the volume of Bitcoin outflow from exchanges reached its all-time high. In total, investors withdrew around 150,000 bitcoins in the last month, an amount equivalent to R$16 billion.

In addition to bankruptcies, serving as an example, another point that may be contributing to this “race to exchanges” is the various rumors that more companies are insolvent.

Although they are just rumors, always without citing sources or clear evidence, the fact is that few are willing to take the risk of losing their bitcoins by trusting third parties.

Bitcoin’s place is in your wallet

They say tough times make strong people, and this bear market is proving just that. With many companies holding withdrawals due to insolvency, many investors are learning that exchange is not a wallet.

According to data from Glassnode, this is the period with the highest number of bitcoins leaving exchanges. In total, more than 150,000 BTC — equivalent to BRL 16 billion at the current price — were moved in the month of June.

“Exchanges saw the biggest monthly decline on record, reaching an exit rate of 150,000 BTC/month.”

Additionally, rumors that more exchanges are insolvent may also have contributed to these numbers. After all, the safest place to store bitcoin is in your own wallet.

Finally, another point that can be analyzed in the image above is related to the price of Bitcoin. A larger inflow can represent more supply in the market, a top signal, while a larger outflow can represent a bottom signal.

Where did these bitcoins go?

Also according to Glassnode, who are taking advantage of the fall to buy are two groups, whales that have more than 1,000 bitcoins and shrimp, that is, those who have less than 1 BTC in their wallets.

Therefore, although the market has not yet finished expelling companies that work with excesses, the tendency is that we are close to the end of this phase, with few and small ones left in the queue.

So the $20,000 is likely to be the best buying opportunity for anyone thinking about the long term. After all, the worst seems to be over and whoever stayed alive is stronger.