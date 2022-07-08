“Amsterdam” Trailer – Film With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington Hits Theaters in November – Film News

David O. Russell is back. After seven years of absence, the director of “American Hustle” combines crime and comedy tones to tell a mystery involving three friends.

20th Century Studios and New Regency have revealed the trailer for “Amsterdam”, David O. Russell’s new film that combines reality with fiction to tell how three friends, a doctor, a nurse and a lawyer, find themselves at the center of a of the most shocking conspiracies in American history.

It’s Russell’s return after a seven-year hiatus since he directed “Joy” with Jennifer Lawrence and after a succession of three films that gave him five Oscar nominations: “American Hustle”, 2013; “A Guide to a Happy Ending” (Silver Linings Playbook); and “The Fighter – Last Round”, from 2010.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington play the trio of friends who witness a crime, form a pact to protect each other and try to discover what lies behind that death.

Russell, who also wrote and produced “Amsterdam,” enlisted a long cast of stars to appear throughout the film. A list once included Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldaña, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

“Amsterdam” opens on November 3 in cinemas.