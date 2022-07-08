Android 13 wants to make life difficult for apps that spy on your notifications

Android 13 will protect users from apps that try to snoop on notifications sent by the phone. Recently discovered, the feature would prevent apps downloaded outside of official app stores from having unrestricted access to the information contained in other programs’ warnings.

This protection is contained in the Restricted Setting function. The function will prevent apps downloaded from unknown sources from accessing the NotificationListenerService API, which is needed to intercept and interact with notifications sent by mobile.

Don’t know which Beta this was added in, but Android 13’s new “restricted setting” feature will also block the user from enabling an app’s Notification Listener if the app was sideloaded using a non-session-based package installer! pic.twitter.com/bh6Wei0mQp — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 5, 2022

Although notifications seem harmless, they can sometimes carry sensitive information about the user. A malicious app could look at bank transaction (and value) warnings, message previews, and more — a big deal for scammers who use social engineering.

Previous Betas would block the Accessibility page, current Betas now also block enabling Notification Listeners. Notification Listeners can intercept and interact with all notifications on a user’s behalf, so it’s a very sensitive and powerful API. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 5, 2022

You can get around

According to journalist Mishaal Rahman, it is still possible to circumvent the restriction if necessary, however, the process is not so trivial as to leave the device fully exposed to threats.

That’s not the only additional protection of Android 13, in fact: the operating system has also shielded several of the accessibility tools from external access. A recent controversy has been around call recorder apps, which used the Accessibility API to bypass software limitations and record conversations.

Android 13 is coming

Android 13 hasn’t been released yet, but it’s only a few months away. There is no exact date for the release of the final version of the operating system, but the forecast is that this will happen between September and October of this year.

Source: Mishaal Rahman