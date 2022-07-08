Android app support on Windows 11 gets network improvement and more tweaks

Windows 11 brought a set of improvements for Android to run better, especially when network resources are required. The tweak affects the Windows Subsystem for Android, which is required to run Google OS apps.

One of the most important additions is being able to access other devices connected on the same network as your PC. ARM computers will have equal support for x86 machines, the only ones compatible so far, which will allow for better gaming and other local experiences.

Windows Subsystem for Android received a network enhancements package (Image: Reproduction/Microsoft)

Another advancement is iPv6 support in Android apps and VPNs. The advanced networking feature will allow using the same IP as the computer in the applications. Enough of facing conflicts for using an IP in Windows and another in the “Android emulator”, because everything will be one thing.

In addition, users of the subsystem will also be able to run the AV1 codec. It is the successor to HEVC (H.265) and will allow devices to play videos with quality higher than 4K. The format was strongly boosted by Google recently, so the measure is a strategy to not let Android lag behind Windows.

Windows Subsystem for Android

This is the complete list of changes:

Advanced networking functionality enabled, including application access to LAN devices for ARM;

Removed VM IP address from Settings app. With Advanced Networking, the IP address is now the same as the host/computer;

Fixes for app content not resizable when maximizing or resizing;

Fixes for scrolling with mouse and trackpad in apps;

May Android kernel fixes;

Android windows marked as safe can no longer be captured;

Improved opening of the web browser;

It is possible to activate the “Sleep Mode” and the standby mode of the app while charging to improve energy saving;

ADB debug prompts redirected to Windows for added security;

Updated to Chromium WebView 101;

Fixes for graphics, including bugs and visual distortions;

Fixes for video playback;

AV1 codec support;

IPv6 connectivity and VPN enabled;

Increased performance and reliability by connecting to virtual Wi-Fi;

Video player apps can now prevent screen from turning off in Windows

The update was first released in the United States for users registered in the Windows Insider program — there is no forecast for Brazil. The update will bring the program to version 2205.40000.14.0 and will be sent as a notification when your computer is ready to download.

Android’s arrival on Windows 11 was met with surprise and excitement. Microsoft’s software had support for running Linux in an emulated fashion, as an option for developers who need Penguin’s unique applications, but there was nothing on Android (which is also based on the open source language).

Source: Microsoft