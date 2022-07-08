Apparently, Amber Heard will even be replaced in the sequel to “Aquaman” – NiT

According to the website “Just Jared”, Warner Bros. decided to recast the role of the actress and will have to do new footage.

More than four million people have signed the petition to remove Amber Heard from “Aquaman,” despite filming for the sequel wrapping up in January, and where the actress plays the role of Mera, the main romantic interest of the title character, played by Jason Mamoa.

“Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from ‘Aquaman 2′”, reads the petition created by Jeanne Larson. The petition page also cites the various accusations raised by Depp and specifically refers to the incident with the actor’s finger.

Fans protested and, if the rumors are confirmed, they even managed to drive the actress away from the role of Mera. According to the new report released by the website “Just Jared”Warner Bros. may even have given in after the media trial between Heard and Johnny Depp and is considering replacing the actress.

“Warner Bros. decided to recast the role of Amber Heard after testing the film. They will be filming new footage with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.” Apparently, a new actress will be chosen for the role of Mera.

read the article from NiT that recounts the downward spiral that befell Johnny Depp’s career. also you we count the story of Amber Heard and how the article at the origin of the lawsuit may not have been written for her.