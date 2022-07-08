Apple TV+ has 53 Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards nominations

Having secured five statuettes of the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards (HCA TV Awards) last year, the Apple TV+ has everything to easily surpass that number in this year’s awards, which has already had its nominees announced.

That’s because Apple’s streaming service has guaranteed nothing less than 53 nominations in the awards, 38 more than last year, when the company’s productions were nominated 15 times — with emphasis on “Ted Lasso”.

This time, da Maçã’s flagship comedy series shared the spotlight with “Severance” (“Break”), both receiving 12 nominations each. In the case of “Ted Lasso”, one of them refers to the special “Ted Lasso — The Missing Christmas Mustache”which was made available by Apple on YouTube and was nominated for Best Animated Series in Short Format.

The series starring Jason Sudeikis was also nominated for Best Streaming Comedy Series, Best Streaming Comedy Series Actor, Best Streaming Comedy Series Writing and in other very important categories.

Already “Severance”in turn, received nominations for categories such as Best Streaming Drama Series, Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, Best Actress in a Streaming Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series, Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Drama Series, among others.

Other productions featured on Apple TV+ were “The Afterparty” (“After party”)with seven nominations, and “Pachinko”with three indications.

Check out the categories that include productions from Apple’s streaming service among the nominees below:

Best Streaming Drama Series

“Loki” (Disney+)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“ Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“ Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Comedy Series

“ Dickinson (Apple TV+)

“hacks” (HBO Max)

“Only Murders in The Building” (Hulu)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

“Schmigadon!” (Apple TV+)

“ Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (First Video)

Best Foreign Series

“ Acapulco” (Apple TV+)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“La Casa de Papel” (Netflix)

“Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

“Pachinko” (Apple TV+)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

Best Streaming Documentary or Non-Fiction Series

“Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud fugitives” (Netflix)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” (HBO Max)

“Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” (Netflix)

“Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks” (First Video)

“LuLaRich” (First Video)

“McCartney 3, 2, 1” (Hulu)

“Prehistoric Planet” (Apple TV+)

“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (Disney+)

“What Happened, Brittany Murphy” (HBO Max)

Best Variety Series, Talk Series or Streaming Special

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” (HBO Max)

“Murderville” (Netflix)

“South Park: Post Covid” (Paramount+)

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“The Kids in the Hall” (First Video)

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

“Arcane” (Netflix)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Central Park” (Apple TV+)

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

“Undone” (First Video)

“What If?” (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Drama Series

Britt Lower, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Ming-Na Wen, “The Book of Boba Fett” (Disney+)

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Simone Ashley, “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Victoria Pedretti, “You” (Netflix)

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

Henry Cavill, “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6” (Netflix)

Penn Badgley, “You” (Netflix)

Tom Ellis, “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Tom Hiddleston, “Loki” (Disney+)

Best Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Jean Smart, “hacks” (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Kat Dennings, “Dollface” (Hulu)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (First Video)

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Tiffany Haddish, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Streaming Drama Series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

John Cena, “Peacemaker” (HBO Max)

Keegan-Michael Key, “Schmigadon!” (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

Rhys Darby, “Our Flag Means Death” (HBO Max)

Sam Richardson, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie or Streaming Anthology

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” (Hulu)

Anne Hathaway, “WeCrashed” (Apple TV+)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Fresh” (Hulu)

Elle Fanning, “The Girl from Plainville” (Hulu)

Jessica Biel, “Candy” (Hulu)

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” (Netflix)

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie or Streaming Anthology

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX on Hulu)

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass” (Netflix)

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu)

Oscar Isaac, “Moon Knight” (Disney+)

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Sebastian Stan, “Fresh” (Hulu)

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Drama Series

Dichen Lachman, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6” (Netflix)

Maya Hawke, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Patricia Arquette, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino, “Loki” (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Drama Series

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Walken, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Joe Keery, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

John Turturro, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Owen Wilson, “Loki” (Disney+)

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6” (Netflix)

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Zach Cherry, “Severance” (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (First Video)

Amy Ryan, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Ariana DeBose, “Schmigadon!” (Apple TV+)

Florence Pugh, “Hawkeye” (Disney+)

Hannah Einbinder, “hacks” (HBO Max)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Kristin Chenoweth, “Schmigadon!” (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series

Ben Schwartz, “The Afterparty” (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Paul W. Downs, “hacks” (HBO Max)

Taika Waititi, “Our Flag Means Death” (HBO Max)

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (First Video)

Best Streaming Drama Series Writing

Chris Mundy, “Ozark” – “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Dan Erickson, “Severance” – “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

David E Kelly, “Nine Perfect Strangers” – “Ever After” (First Video)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” – “One Lucky Day” (Netflix)

Kerry Ehrin & Scott Troy, “The Morning Show” – “La Amara Vita” (Apple TV+)

Michael Waldron, “Loki” – “Glorious Purpose” (Disney+)

Soo Hugh, “Pachinko” – “Chapter One” (Apple TV+)

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” – “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing for a Streaming Drama Series

Aoife McArdle, “Severance” – “The You You Are” (Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller, “Severance” – “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6” – “Red Light, Green Light” (Netflix)

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” – “A Hard Way to Go” (Netflix)

Kate Herron, “Loki” – “Journey into Mystery” (Disney+)

M. Night Shyamalan, “Servant” – “Donkey” (Apple TV+)

Shawn Levy, “Stranger Things” – “Chapter Four: Dear Billy” (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” – “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)

Best Streaming Comedy Series Screenplay

Bill Wrubel, “Ted Lasso” – “Rainbow” (Apple TV+)

Christopher Miller, “The Afterparty” – “Maggie” (Apple TV+)

Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, “Schmigadon!” – “Schmigadon” (Apple TV+)

James Gunn, “Peacemaker” – “It’s Cow or Never” (HBO Max)

Jane Becker, “Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” – “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” – “Fuckin’ Rez Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

Steve Martin, John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building” – “True Crime” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing for a Streaming Comedy Series

Cherien Dabis, “Only Murders in the Building” – “The Boy From 6B” (Hulu)

Christopher Miller, “The Afterparty” – “Yasper” (Apple TV+)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” – “Inverting the Pyramid of Success” (Apple TV+)

Jamie Babbit, “Only Murders in the Building” – “True Crime” (Hulu)

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” – “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” – “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Sterlin Harjo, “Reservation Dogs” – “Hunting” (FX on Hulu)

Taika Waititi, “Our Flag Means Death” – “Pilot” (HBO Max)

Best Animated Series in Short Format

“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)

“Olaf Presents” (Disney+)

“Smiling Friends” (Adult Swim)

“Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache” (Apple TV+)

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” (First Video)

“The Wheel of Time: Origins” (First Video)

best series live action in Short Format

“Betsy & Irv” (ESPN)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Apple TV+)

“Cooper’s Bar” (AMC)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” (Netflix)

“tits” (Roku)

“State of the Union” (Sundance TV)

Phew… there is an indication, huh!

via Variety