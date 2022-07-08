Apple wants to create ‘underwater’ iPhone that can be used underwater | Cell

Apple has secured a registration with the US Patent and Trademark Office for a new technology that would allow better use of the iPhone underwater. In addition to the ability to resist liquids and moisture, a feature already present in current devices, the next cell phones could have less loss of sensitivity under these conditions. In this way, the user could operate it even with wet fingers and with a slippery screen in a mode initially called “underwater”.

According to the patent obtained by Apple this week and disclosed by the website PhoneArena, the iPhone could adjust itself according to the intensity of the water, whether it’s light rain, or even underwater. Thus, the iPhone screen could eliminate those false touches made by the weight of the drop, for example, and understand only the pressure made by the user’s finger.

What would the waterproof iPhone look like?

This new feature could dynamically adapt to the intensity of the water and temporarily suppress the iPhone’s capacitive (touch sensitivity) technology to automatically give way to pressure touch. To understand how the screen would react in this situation, just look at how 3D Touch and Force Touch already work.

The patent also predicts that the iPhone with this technology could change the position of some controls and eliminate or even increase the sizes of the buttons. According to the patent, the user could also select between three modes for use: “dry”, “wet” and “underwater”.

The first, normal as every iPhone owner is used to on a daily basis. In the second, only some features are taken from the iOS interface, to avoid any kind of accidental action. In the third mode, some buttons are much larger than normal, to facilitate the user’s vision and access. On the other hand, other resources would be restricted.

Finally, in the future, the iPhone screen would still be able to show the depth of submersion, so that the user can stay aware and not exceed the limits. It is worth noting that newer iPhones come with IP certification for water resistance, but the Apple warranty – in theory – does not cover accidents with liquids.

