Aquarium penguins refuse to eat cheap food; understand the reason

Animal keepers at an aquarium in Japan were surprised by the exquisite taste of the local penguins, who show a preference for high-value fish over cheaper ones. The birds’ rejection of other food options was recorded by the professionals and shows some of them turning their beaks to the simpler foods.

The small protest took place at the Hakone-en Aquarium in Kanagawa, southwest of Tokyo. In the footage, an employee at the establishment waves a mackerel near a penguin to attract its attention, but the animal ignores him.

The caretaker insists and brings the fish closer to the penguin’s beak, but he walks away. The same reaction was noticed with an otter, which fills up the fish and then leaves.

The aquarium’s management points out that this strange behavior among penguins and other animals is related to inflation and rising food prices, CNN affiliate TV Asahi reported.

The country’s economic situation has led those responsible for the species to make changes in their diet, giving preference to low-cost items. However, the animals apparently refuse to accept the new reality.

Before, caretakers offered penguins and otters the fish “aji”, also known as horse mackerel, which the animals ate with pleasure. But its price has increased by 20% to 30% since 2021, prompting managers to look for food alternatives that don’t weigh heavily on expenses. Therefore, the caretakers began to serve mackerel.

The Hakone-en Aquarium is home to 32,000 animals, including sharks, penguins, otters and seals. As the change in diet was not well received by most of them, staff had to get creative to encourage the animals to expand their palates. Some experiments have been successful, for example, mixing mackerel with the penguins’ favorite aji caught their attention and encouraged them to give the new meal a try.

“Ideally, they would like to have a full aji, but they are patiently eating mackerel,” explained hobbyist Hiroki Shimamoto.

The official claimed that penguins and otters have their preferred type of fish and the aquarium always looks for the best solution to meet their needs.

“All aquarium animals are family and we do our best to keep them healthy. We would never force any animals to eat what they don’t want. We would like as many people as possible to come visit Hakone and enjoy our animals. “

The cost reduction doesn’t just apply to the animals’ meals. Management has also been reducing the use of circulation pumps, from two to one, which has contributed, so far, to savings of 40% to 50% in electricity.

“We could increase the admission fee to the aquarium and correct this issue, but we would like to do our best to keep our facility in a comfortable location for our guests to visit. We do not plan to raise admission prices,” Shimamoto said.