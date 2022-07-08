“Ask for US$ 7 million”; Textor receives ‘above’ demand from Patrick de Paula and Botafogo will have to raise the bar to close the deal

At 23 years old, the player that Glorioso is interested in for the next few years will not have an easy way out of his current team.

Botafogo paid at the home of 6 million euros (equivalent to R$ 33 million) for 50% of the economic rights of the steering wheel Patrick de Paula. Conmebol Libertadores champion for Palmeiras, shirt 8 has not yet become unanimous in General Severiano. He signed until December 2026.

This week, the backstage of Glorioso got hectic. Martín Ojeda, Luis Henrique, Paulinho, Carlos Eduardo, Matheus Pereira, Dores Mertens, Leandro Damião and Daniel Ruiz are some of the names, among others, speculated on the Fogão. This Thursday (7th), the @canaldomedeiros brought an important update.

After offering US$ 5 million (R$ 26 million at the current price) to remove Ojeda from Godoy Cruz, businessman John Textor saw the Argentines accept the deal on one condition. The information brought by Medeiros at the end of the day shows what is the request that the brothers make to hit the hammer for the arrival of shirt 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

Godoy asks US$ 7 million (something around R$ 37.3 million today) to release the 23-year-old. It is worth remembering that the 1.79-inch athlete has a contract until December 2023 and is one of the main highlights of the team led by coach Flavio Orsi, with six balls in the net and eight assists in 20 games this season. The total is 14 direct participations in goals; the average is 0.7 per game.

Money is not the issue for Textor. Including, there are those who think that it is more worth paying this amount at Martín than having paid a ‘bufunfa’ for PK. The transfer window, which will be open between the 18th of July and the 15th of August, could be a surprise for Fogão, as the changes have taken place since the beginning of the year.