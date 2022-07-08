ASUS Zenfone 9: Leaked promotional video indicates design, datasheet and more

While the arrival of the Zenfone 8 line may have passed by many consumers in 2021, ASUS is now preparing to announce new high-performance smartphones in the Zenfone 9 series to its most loyal fans, and a new leak confirms details of the device with focus on performance and compact size before launch.

A presentation video of the Zenfone 9 published by the company itself on YouTube — and already removed — reveals that the smartphone will arrive with a 5.9-inch display produced by Samsung with AMOLED technology and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

In screenshots shared by Slashleaks, we can see other features of the device, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, 4,300 mAh battery, biometric reader integrated into the power button on the side, headphone jack and certification. IP68 for water and dust resistance.

We also see the complete design of the device with two rear cameras in huge separate modules. The inscriptions on the back cover confirm that the device will have a 50 MP main sensor and “gimbal stabilization” — likely using technology similar to Vivo Mobile.

The ASUS Zenfone 9 will also have a straight-sided body similar to the iPhone 13 and four color options: white with a silver frame, black, red and blue with a black frame.

Zenfone 9 promotional video leaks before the announcement confirming smartphone details (Image: Playback/Slashleaks)

On the back, it is still possible to notice the highlight for the number “9” just below the camera module and the “ASUS Zenfone” brand in the lower corner.

A line of code revealed by Pricebaba also confirms that the Zenfone 9 is in the process of development with model number AI2202, but details related to the other models, such as the Zenfone 9 Pro or Zenfone 9 Flip, are still unknown.

More details regarding ASUS’ high-performance smartphone series are expected to emerge in the coming days, including release forecast and price.

Source: Pricebaba and SlashLeaks