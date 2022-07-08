Authorities mourn death of former Japanese prime minister

Officials mourn the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, aged 67 years. He was shot this Friday (8.Jul.2022) in the city of Nara, about 520 km from Tokyo.

Before news of the death was published by state broadcaster NHKthe prime minister Fumio Kishida classified the attack as an act”absolutely unforgivable” and unacceptable to the foundations of Japanese democracy. After the death was confirmed, the prime minister told journalists that “an act of cowardly barbarism stole the life of Prime Minister Abe”. Kishida declared to be “absolutely inadmissible” for something like this to happen. “once again I condemn [o ataque] with the strongest words“, said.

Shinzo Abe was Prime Minister of Japan from December 26, 2012 to September 16, 2020, when resigned to the post because of his state of health. He led the country’s politics for 4 consecutive terms.

Here are the reactions:

Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil: “I receive with extreme indignation and regret the news of the death of Shinzo Abe, a brilliant leader who was a great friend of Brazil. I extend to Abe’s family, as well as to our Japanese brothers, my solidarity and the wish that God takes care of their souls at this time.”, declared in twitter. The president said he had declared three days of official mourning.

Joe Biden, US President: In a statement issued by the White House, Democrat said “shocked, outraged and deeply saddened” with the death of Abe, whom he called a friend. “This is a tragedy for Japan and everyone who knew him. I had the privilege of working closely with Prime Minister Abe,” Biden wrote.

“While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on communities affected by it. The United States stands with Japan in this time of mourning. I send my deepest condolences to your family”, concluded the American president.

At the twitterBiden wrote that Abe was “friendship enthusiast” between the 2 peoples.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission: “A wonderful person has passed away, a great democrat and defender of the multilateral world order. I am sorry along with your family, your friends and all the people of Japan. This Brutal And Cowardly Murder Of Shinzo Abe Shocks The Whole World”, wrote in twitter.

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: “Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. Your global leadership in unknown times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with your family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK is with you in this dark and sad time”, declared in twitter.

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament: “Saddened and shocked by the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a political event in Nara. My condolences to your loved ones and to all the Japanese people. The European Parliament stands with the people of Japan during this dark time”, spoke in twitter.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council: “It is with deep regret that I learned of the passing of Shinzo Abe. I will never understand the brutal murder of this great man. Japan, Europeans cry with you. My sincere condolences to the wife and family”, wrote in twitter.

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany: “Stunned and deeply saddened by Shinzo Abe’s murder. My deepest condolences go out to his family, my colleague Fumio Kishida and our Japanese friends. Even in these difficult times, we are close to Japan”, declared in twitter.

Iván Duque, President of Colombia: “On behalf of the Colombian government and people, we deeply regret the death of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe after being the victim of an attack. We will always remember him as a very close leader of Colombia. Solidarity with your family and the Japanese people”, declared in twitter.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine: “Horrific news of a brutal assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. I am sending my deepest condolences to your family and the people of Japan at this difficult time. This heinous act of violence has no excuse”, wrote in twitter.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France: “On behalf of the French people, I send my condolences to the authorities and the Japanese people after the assassination of Shinzo Abe. Japan is losing a great prime minister, who dedicated his life to his country and worked to bring balance to the world.”, declared in twitter.

António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal: “It is with regret and shock that we learn of the assassination of Shinzo Abe, former Japanese PM. We regret the death of a democrat and historical leader of a friendly country, with which Portugal has had relations for centuries. To the family, to the Japanese people, to Fumio Kishidamy sincere condolences”, said in twitter.

Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland: “My condolences on behalf of the Finnish government on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Our thoughts are with your loved ones and all Japanese people.”, spoke in twitter.

Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan: “I extend my deepest condolences to the former Prime Minister’s family and the people of Japan on the tragic death of the highly respected Shinzo Abe. I will always remember my meeting with him. He always smiled and was a sincere friend of the Pakistani people. His death is really a great loss”, wrote in twitter.

Ram Nath Kovind, President of India: “I find it hard to believe that Shinzo Abe no longer exists. He was a great statesman, and his infectious affability captivated everyone. That he was the victim of an assassin’s bullet is a tragedy for all mankind. My sincere condolences to your family and the people of Japan”, declared in twitter.

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands: “Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe died after a cowardly attack. In today’s cabinet meeting, we stopped to reflect on this dark day for Japanese democracy. I have fond memories of our friendship and the work we did together. My thoughts are with your loved ones and the people of Japan”, said in twitter.

Tsai Ing-wen, President of Taiwan: “The news of the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came as an indescribable shock. The Taiwanese people are also deeply saddened. I believed I would find Dr. Abe again in Taiwan. However, unforgivable violence stole his precious life.”, wrote in twitter.

“Dr. Abe was very supportive and considerate of Taiwan during his lifetime. We will never forget. I believe that he will certainly take care of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region even in the sky. I pray for his soul from the bottom of my heart”, he added.

Dalai Lama, in a letter to Shinzo Abe’s wife: “I am deeply saddened to learn that my friend Mr. Abe Shinzo passed away after a shooting attack this morning. I pray for him and offer my condolences to you and your family members. As you know, your late husband was a faithful friend of the Tibetan people. I greatly appreciated your friendship and support of our efforts to preserve our rich Buddhist heritage and cultural identity.”

Abdulla Shahid, President of the UN General Assembly (United Nations): “Deeply shocked to learn about the heinous attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while addressing voters in Nara Prefecture. This is a senseless act of violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”, wrote in twitter.

António Guterres, UN Secretary General: “I am deeply saddened by the horrific assassination of Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan. I had the privilege of knowing him for years and I will always remember his collegiality and commitment to multilateralism. My condolences to your family and the people and government of Japan”, declared in twitter.

Bruno Rodríguez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba: “We strongly condemn the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom we will always remember for his contribution to relations with Cuba. Extend my deepest condolences to the Japanese people and government and their families and friends.”, said in twitter.

Barack Obama, Former US President: “I am shocked and saddened by the murder of my friend and longtime partner Shinzo Abe in Japan. Former Prime Minister Abe was devoted as much to the country he served as to the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan.”, wrote in twitter.

“I will always remember the work we did to strengthen our alliance, the moving experience of traveling together to Hiroshima and Pearl Harbor, and the grace he and his wife, Akie Abe, showed Michelle and me. [Obama, ex-primeira-dama],” Obama continued. “Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to the people of Japan, who are in our thoughts at this painful time.”

Mauricio Macri, former president of Argentina: “I am shocked by the assassination of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. He was a great man, a great friend of Argentina and an excellent leader. What madness so much violence”, declared in twitter.