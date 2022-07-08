Bahians create artificial intelligence capable of detecting covid-19 in imaging exams

Researchers at Senai Cimatec, in Salvador, developed the Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm Cimatec_XCOV19, capable of identifying abnormal traits in chest radiographs that indicate the presence of covid-19. The technology, which is like software, can be used to support a faster diagnosis of the disease, helping in early treatment and preventing pneumonia caused by the virus.

The technology is already being used in hospitals in Brazil, such as MedSênior, located in the city of Vitória, capital of Espírito Santo. One of the authors of the study, Adhvan Furtado, explains that two artificial intelligence codes were developed, one for automated identification of covid-19 in x-ray exams and another for application in computed tomography exams.

“The system is a research project designed to identify covid-19, but it can be adapted for other lung diseases and can also help if there are other pandemics. The technology was thought of as a support to the doctor. In a situation of scarcity of resources, for example, the algorithm helps in the diagnosis and will signal for the patient to be prioritized and referred to the responsible sector”, he highlights.

According to Furtado, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Brazilian Council of Radiology do not indicate that the technology is used in tomography and x-ray as the main source of diagnosis for covid-19, the most recommended is RT-PCR. , which is already widely used. “The algorithm, however, especially in more remote regions, without access to specialists, can do the first triage and the first support to the patient, especially in a moment of pandemic, in which any system that helps in the diagnosis, that can help the doctor and that awakens the first alert of care, is extremely important”, he emphasizes.

According to the author of the project, Brazil has around 14,000 radiologists, so an algorithm that provides this support is essential. “The doctor receives the image of the lung and performs an analysis to check for any abnormality, if there is any lesion suggestive of covid, from there the specialist decides what to do, but the alert has already been made”, explains Erick Sperandio, lead researcher at Artificial Intelligence of Senai Cimatec.

The researcher details that the technology is based on a computer system that receives the images from the x-ray equipment and processes and returns the result of the analysis. “We are already using the system in the testing phase in Espírito Santo and it still has the potential to be used by the public network”, he concludes.

Thiago Maia, from the MedSénior hospital in Vitória, says that the technology has been important for the medical team, as it has signaled any change in the patient’s imaging exam. “The system not only evaluates covid, but any change that the x-ray may show, a tumor, or something similar”, reports the specialist.

According to Maia, the system works as follows: the patient takes the x-ray and the image is submitted to the system that says if there is any abnormality or not, from that, the technology identifies whether the lesion is characteristic of covid-19 or from another disease. “It has an accuracy level of the same significance as a CT scan. So we can, with a much cheaper and more accessible test, perform an effective screening”, concludes the doctor.

The study for the creation of the algorithm emerged in the Post-Graduate Doctoral Program in Computational Modeling and Industrial Technology to meet the demands of areas that need artificial intelligence, especially in health. The project was developed with the support of Brasil Diagnósticos por Imagem and EMBRAPII, in addition to partners in the medical field, such as Hospital MedSénior. Using NVIDIA’s 4 V100 GPUs as data processing hardware, the algorithm offers good diagnostic support capable of speeding up the treatment of serious cases.

The Cimatec_XCOV19 algorithm was developed at the NVIDA AI Joint Lab, the company’s first laboratory in Latin America, located at Senai Cimatec, focused on the development of Artificial Intelligence. More than fifty thousand x-ray images and six thousand images of positive and negative test results for covid-19 were processed at the Cimatec Supercomputing Center to obtain the data that support the tool.

*With the guidance of the head of reporting Perla Ribeiro