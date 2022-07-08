Baywatch star suffers suffocation when reliving home invasion; understand

the star ofBaywatch: SOS Malibu, Alexandra Daddariohad a hard time having to face personally the man who would have invaded his house with a gun, a few days before his wedding with Andrew Form.

The 36-year-old actress appeared in Los Angeles court on June 23, accompanied by her attorney Blair Burke. David Cakothe alleged stalker of Daddario, would have received a restraining order and must stay away from her until the 19th of September.

In February of this year, the actress had to leave her home after an altercation involving Cako. The police were called to the scene and the stalker would be at the door of the house banging loudly and screaming. He was arrested and searched and a loaded revolver was found inside his vehicle.

Alexandra Daddario marries producer Andrew Form in New Orleans

Alexandra Daddario recently married film producer Andrew Form. He was also previously married to Jordana Brewster, with whom he has two children: eight-year-old Julian and six-year-old Rowan.

According to Vogue magazine, the actress wore a luxurious dress by Danielle Frankel.

“My friends Allie and Jake had an amazing wedding in New Orleans. I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days, but when I got a job in New Orleans, I thought of Alie and Jake, and we changed our plans to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life,” she told the magazine.

The star, who has more than 22 million followers on Instagram, has also acted in the productions The White Lotus, Gunfire and Kisses, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, Frequency Lost, Why Women Killbetween others.

The actress was featured in the lead role of the film Baywatch (SOS Malibu), adaptation of the 1999 TV series of the same name. She gives life to the character Summer, a lifeguard who will be an affair in the role of Zac Efron.

the film tells the story of the saviors of the beach bay and also features the actor Dwayne Johnson, who plays Mitch Buchannon. He is a dedicated lifeguard who trains Matt Brody (Zac Efron). The two discover a criminal organization may threaten the future of the bay.

