Beijing will require proof of Covid vaccination in public places

The Beijing government announced this Wednesday, 7, that it will become mandatory to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 for access to public places. The capital is the first city in China to impose the measure, which seeks to contain the spread of the omicron variant.

+ China announces set of measures to contain Covid contagion in Beijing

+ Beijing indicates that it will adopt ‘Zero Covid’ policy for the next 5 years

The rule joins the previous requirement which provides for the presentation of a negative Covid test carried out within 72 hours to enter all public places in Beijing.

According to city health officials, the rule will take effect from July 11. People will need to prove they are vaccinated to enter a wide variety of venues including cinemas, libraries, museums, gyms, stadiums and training centers.

The measure also orders that places with limited public capacity are obliged to prioritize the entry of vaccinated customers.

In the statement, the government did not specify what the procedure will be for people who were vaccinated abroad. China’s health systems – used to prove vaccination – currently do not recognize foreign vaccines.

The city also required people working in epidemic prevention and control, health care, public transport, delivery and other higher-risk sectors to be fully vaccinated.

Continues after advertising

The new rule is in line with the strategy of Chinese authorities to intensify efforts to increase vaccination rates, especially among the elderly population, which has low immunization rates. According to official information, 98% of Beijing’s more than 20 million people have been fully vaccinated, including 12 million people who received a booster dose.

However, the vaccination rate drops to 80% among Beijing residents over 60, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Authorities have recommended that seniors who visit crowded places, such as recreation centers and game rooms, should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

Part of the population expressed dissatisfaction with the measure, pointing out, on social media, that the rule contradicted the initial promise of health authorities that vaccination would not be mandatory.

Last September, the National Health Commission rebuked local governments for imposing restrictions on the movement of unvaccinated people and said such policies should be amended in a timely manner. “Covid-19 vaccination should be based on the principles of informed consent and (be) voluntary,” Wu Liangyou, deputy head of the commission, told a news conference.

The requirement for proof of vaccination comes after Beijing reported three cases of infection with the omicron variant, which is highly transmissible and capable of evading antibodies. An outbreak of the new subvariant has already shut down the northwestern city of Xi’an, where entertainment, sports and religious venues have been closed – and restaurants limited to delivery services – until next Wednesday.

+ Lockdowns in China already affect 165 million people

China continues its zero Covid policy, which has caused lockdowns in several cities across the country, including Beijing and Shanghai. The strategy, which calls for mass testing, isolation of the infected in quarantine centers and instant lockdowns to prevent any resurgence of the virus, has had impacts on the national economy.