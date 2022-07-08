Being single is still taboo — and social judgment has harmful effects

The number of singles is growing, but people still insist on telling them that they will find a partner soon. Why so much concern?

ask why someone “still” is single and comforting him by saying that “you’ll meet someone soon” may seem like a thoughtful and even sensitive way of asking how your single friends are doing. But these simple phrases are part of the “embarrassment of being single” and likely do more harm than good.

The embarrassment of being single is the result of prejudice against unmarried people: who must be sad and lonely for not having partners; who are actively looking for someone but haven’t found a match yet; and that should there is something wrong with them, which is causing them to live alone.

All these stereotypes are caused by the pressures to conform to defined social standards: meet your partner, get married, have two or three kids and a dog—and presto, you’ve got all the ingredients you need for a happy life.

Although people have been constantly reevaluating these social norms for decades, recent research indicates that the embarrassment of being single is still high.

Data from a survey by the dating site Match, analyzed by the BBC, show that, among 1,000 single British adults surveyed, 52% reported experiencing embarrassment for being single “since the beginning of the pandemic”, probably due to the greater weight of knowing who we can count on during confinements.

And even though 59% said they were “satisfied with their relationship status,” they were still the target of nagging questions. The persistence of these prejudices against singles is not only embarrassing but also outdated in many countries.

“Single life was considered a transition periodwhen people passed the time until they got married, or remarried,” according to Bella DePaulo, author of the book Singled Out: How Singles are Stereotyped, Stigmatized and Ignored, and Still Live Happily Ever After (published in Portuguese under the title “Segregated: how singles are stereotyped, stigmatized and ignored and live happily”).

But now, DePaulo says that Americans spend more of their adult lives single than married, and that in 1970, according to US census data, 40% of American households were married couples and their children, while 17% lived alone as singles. And in 2012, 27% of American households consisted of singles and only 20% were parents and children.

But even with these changes in statistics, it’s still clear from both surveys and isolated episodes that people who don’t have romantic relationships continue to face difficulties with their married friends and relatives—as well as with themselves. While singles seem to increasingly choose and embrace their relationship status, the pressure to find partners isn’t necessarily going away.

But there may at least be some progress, as the growing percentage of single people in the population may come to prevail over stigma.

The damage caused by embarrassment made to singles

According to psychotherapist Allison Abrams, from New York, in the United States, the embarrassment of being single consists of “condemn someone for not having a partner and not conforming to society’s expectations… to marry at a certain age”. That’s why other people treat singles “differently.”

“People tend to think it’s lonely and boring when you’re single,” according to Ipek Kucuk, dating expert for the Happn app.

The study presented by Match asked the most common “embarrassing phrases” heard by singles. And, of the participants, 35% responded “you’ll find someone soon”, while 29% were told “you must be so lonely” and 38% reported that people generally feel sorry for your situation.

DePaulo argues that myths surrounding singles include the notion that married couples have a special realm of life that singles do not; that single lives are “tragic“; and that being single means being selfish. And, in fact, there is research that supports these are myths, including a 2018 German study that indicates that stereotypes about unhappy singles and accomplished couples are not correct.

But stereotypes about singles aren’t just a mistake — they can have harmful consequences.

Psychotherapist Abrams argues that the embarrassment internalized by social behavior toward singles can damage your self-esteem. Even when the single person is not constrained by their friends and relatives, failing to achieve major life goals like marriage and children can be damaging—especially for those who are actively looking for a partner—because that’s what society often expects from people. .

“Many times, I have witnessed this situation as one of the causes of depression“, according to Abrams. A normalized “script” for successful living can even force people who are happy as singles to reconsider that stance and pursue something they are reasonably sure they don’t want, just so they can fit into cultural norms.

The embarrassment of being single comes from many sources besides our nosy friends and relatives. Governments also play their part, offering various benefits to legally married people.

Some people believe this sends a message about “right way” to behave in life, serving as a positive reinforcement for married people.

DePaulo points out, for example, that in the United States, an employee can add his or her spouse to health insurance, but singles cannot do the same for important people, such as their siblings or close friends. Couples and families also get privileges not available to singles in other fields, ranging from vacation discounts to workplaces that provide special benefits for people living in nuclear families.

The ‘Spinsters’

Like all cultural stigma, the embarrassment of being single is not evenly distributed. At women tend to suffer more and some cultures emphasize marriage and children more than others.

Take, first of all, how people refer to single women compared to men. In Portuguese, for example, the term “spinster” has a much more pejorative meaning than its masculine form, “bachelor”.

In English, the word “spinster” (equivalent to “spinster”) emerged in the late Middle Ages to designate women who weaved wool as a profession. Most of them were not married. It was easier for them to get this work considered inferior, since the most sought-after jobs were usually reserved for married women – who, with their husbands, were able to buy the materials needed for more respected jobs.

Single men are called “bachelors” in English, usually portrayed as funny, potentially charming (if not disreputable), carefree, and living the best of life — positive traits that hark back to Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales of the late 14th century.

“Spinster” has gained negative connotations over time, disparaging single (and young) women in popular culture, such as in the movie and book. Bridget Jones’s Diary (The title character is in her early 30s and has a steady job in London, but worries about her spinster status.)

“According to conventional wisdom—which is neither wise nor accurate—women worry more about marriage than men,” says DePaulo. “So I think single women are more often subjected to irritating questions like ‘are you dating?’”

Abrams recalls that more female customers share experiences that caused embarrassment for being single than her male customers, but she points out that most of her customers are women.

“Single men can also be treated derogatorily and arrogantly,” adds DePaulo, in which people find them childish, unable to fend for themselves, or “obsessed with sex“.

The ‘power of numbers’

The meaning of being single is changing. Some experts believe that these behavioral and cultural changes could help to normalize singles — and perhaps reduce the urge to judge those without partners.

In recent years, influential social media personalities and mainstream celebrities have spoken proudly about being single. Actress Emma Watson, for example, described her status in public as “partner of herself“, encouraging others to view the absence of a romantic partner as a positive rather than a negative.

“As more people come to terms with being single, I think more people will feel liberated to do the same,” says Abrams.

The October 2021 survey, conducted by the app Bumble and analyzed by the BBC, showed that 53% of the more than 8,500 users of the app surveyed in Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Australia, the UK and the US “realized that it’s okay to be single for a while”, thanks to Covid-19.

Also, since the beginning of the pandemic, many singles have reported positive feelings and developments about their relationship status. According to a survey by the dating site Match, 42% say they “enjoyed” being single during the pandemic.

But this statistic indicates that the other 58% surveyed did not like this situation. In fact, the isolation forced by the pandemic has harmed many singles and increased the embarrassment for some. Match indicated that 37% of singles surveyed said they had been asked more about their love life by “concerned friends and relatives.”

But experts still expect these cultural shifts to continue to evolve judgments about singles. DePaulo calls this process “the power of numbers,” since “almost every time the US censuses release their latest statistics, the findings indicate a greater number and proportion of single people.”

“When a large portion of the population is not married — in the United States, close to half — it becomes harder to insist that there is something wrong with all of them,” she concludes.