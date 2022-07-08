Best Mobile Games 2022 – June

see the best Android and iOS games released in the month of June 2022.

The month of June was full of games and a lot of bullshit too.

The release of Diablo Immortal made Blizzard literally go from heaven to hell in many controversies.

But fool anyone who thinks the month was all about this game.

Get ready to step out of the clickbait bubble and experience many different mobile games that launched in June.

The best mobile games of June

Ace Attorney Trilogy

Capcom promised and re-released the Phoenix Wright lawyer trilogy in a new package. This time, the game is compatible with the latest versions of Android and iOS.

For those who don’t know, the Ace Attorney series is a mix of “Visual Novel” and “Adventure point and click”.

This game has that anime feel that we love.

Between trials and investigations, your mission is to defend clients who can often even be accused of murder. The game’s story surprises with many exciting twists.

With widescreen support and enhanced audio, this new version is based on console versions like PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

This collection contains the first three games of the franchise and yields many hours of entertainment. However, it is only in English.

The price is also not the most inviting, so it may be better to wait for a promotion.

Ace Attorney Trilogy on APP STORE (IOS)

Ace Attorney Trilogy on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Paid | Language: English | offline

ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening

ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening, or simply Árida, as we call it here in Brazil, is a 3D adventure game that takes place in the northeastern hinterland.

The game is authored by the Brazilian studio Aoca Game Lab. The guys did a really nice job of portraying the culture of part of our country.

The story takes place in the backlands of Bahia at the end of the 19th century. .

In the game, we control Cícera, a young woman who is looking for her parents. They left in search of a life escaping the great drought and leaving the girl in the care of her grandfather.

With Portuguese dubbing with an accent and all, Árida is a rescue of our roots. This will be the first of three games.

The game is cheap and available on Android for just R$10. The iOS version will be released later.

Arida on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Paid | Language: Portuguese | offline

Toy Rider All Star Racing

Toy Rider All Star Racing is a rare thing to see these days.

A free, offline and good racing game. Who would say.?

Much like Micro Machines, an old-school classic that unfortunately turned into an online game.

In command of toy cars, the objective is to win the races to improve them and change lanes. It looks like it’s easy, but the difficulty of the game is well balanced.

The game is that type of Free To Play that offers you ads. But that’s how it is, you tap a button to see advertisements and earn more rewards with each victory, but only if you want to.

I think it’s really cool when the company gives the user the option and not just throwing ads in their face. There’s a free game there that is an ad every 5 seconds, unbearable.

If you like this type of game, we also recommend Table Top Racing, which is paid and offline.

Toy Rider at APP STORE (IOS)

Toy Rider on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: free | Language: English | offline

Read too:

Art of Fighting 3

Every month, SNK releases at least three games from its ACA Neo Geo Initiative. Basically, it’s just an emulator app with each game’s ROM inside.

Known for its fighting games, SNK released Art of Fighting 3 in 1996, exactly 26 years ago.

This is one of the most unique 2D fighting games you will ever see.

Fruit of a time when 3D was already knocking the door and making success as Tekken.

Incidentally, the game was later dubbed as a “Tekken 2D by SNK”.

Art of Fighting 3, in addition to having a very beautiful pixelart and fluid movement, has a combo system that is worthy of being studied. It is even possible to hit the enemy while he is lying down.

It’s a more cadenced combat that moves away from pressing buttons.

Also released in June were The King of Fighters 95 and Burning Fight.

The first needs no introduction, a classic fighting game. But the second game may be unknown to many.

Burning Fight is a very Final Fight style beat’em up. Simple and satisfying gameplay.

Art of Fighting 3 on APP STORE (IOS)

Art of Fighting 3 on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Paid | Language: English | offline

Gale of Winderia

Speaking of old game, Gale of Winderia was released on Google Play and App Store in early June.

Despite being, in fact, a new game, it has an old-school feel, in the Chrono Trigger style.

Following the pattern of classic JRPGs, Gale of Windoria feels like that charming adventure with green fields that many don’t find in today’s games anymore.

If you’ve played every JRPG released in the ’90s and you’re looking for a short, satisfying adventure, you’ll find it in Gale of Windoria.

The game is all in English, but at least it’s paid and offline. Its price at the time of publishing this video is R$ 7.99.

Gale of Windoria on the APP STORE (IOS)

Gale of Winderia on GOOGLAND PLAY (ANDROID)

There is a free version for Android as well.

Advertising

Type: Paid | Language: English | offline

Immortal Diablo

The most controversial game of June for sure you already know what it is

Diablo Immortal looked like a blessing, but it turned into a curse.

With about 20 hours of start time completely free, this MMORPG turns out to be quite greedy and crammed with in-app purchases.

As if that wasn’t enough, the game specializes in stopping the progress of those who play without paying, with several hidden limiters. Of course, everything reveals itself after you’ve played the initial 20 hours.

After this “tasting” period, the game becomes hell. The more you advance, the more it limits you, decreasing the drop of items.

That’s pretty sad because underneath that ton of Blizzard lack of character, there’s a good game. Good ambience and translation into Portuguese. They even did the favor of not putting automatic battles.

A feather.

Just for the record, we are not against the production companies making a profit, after all, it is expensive to develop games. Even more to mount the servers and keep them active.

But damn it… R$ 500 thousand reais to level up a character to the maximum ????? Not then Blizzard.

Diablo Immortal at APP STORE (IOS)

Diablo Immortal on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free | Language: Portuguese | online

Dadish 3

Phew, whoever was stressed with Diablo Immortal, really needs to relax in a cute and fun adventure.

Dadish 3 is the third game in this platform game franchise in which a radish father looks for his children.

The goal? Trying to keep the little radishes from turning into soup.

There are 50 stages. That number seems like a lot, but the game is pretty short. about two hours you close it.

If you’ve never played and liked the idea of ​​a “casual Mario World”, I recommend downloading the other 2 games as well (here and here).

Take advantage of this here is rarity, game for free. There is only one built-in purchase, which is precisely to remove the ads.

Dadish 3 on APP STORE (IOS)

Dadish 3 on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Free | Language: English | offline

pawnbarian

Have you ever wondered what Chess 2 would be like?

It sounds bizarre, but Pawnbarian is a mix of Cardgame, Roguelike and Chess that looks like a sequel to the legendary board game.

Using Chess as a base, the game uses the concepts of moving pieces to deliver a unique gameplay.

Use the cards as pieces on a board and defeat enemies in a textual adventure.

The game is all in Portuguese and although it seems free, in reality, it is paid. It costs R$ 20 reais, but the tasting period is enough if you are going to enjoy it or not.

After Chess 2, I can’t wait for Sex 2 to be released.

Jeez Bixo!!!

Pawnbarian at APP STORE (IOS)

Pawnbarian on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Paid | Language: English | offline

Dysmantle

This one was almost gone. If I don’t remember the editor, he wouldn’t have put him in the script.

Dysmantle was leaked as an APK in May, but it wasn’t until the end of June that the game was released on Google Play and the App Store in Brazil.

Direct conversion from the PC version, this survival game is highly recommended for those who enjoy games like Last Day on Earth.

Do you know why? This one is paid, offline and without in-app purchases.

A real relief to play without having to worry that your gameplay will be spoiled by the greed of the developer.

As if that wasn’t enough, this game is really good, literally a State of Decay with an isometric camera.

Dysmantle is all about surviving a zombie apocalypse, but it’s not limited to that. The map is gigantic, and the game has story and RPG elements. Not to mention the mechanics of disassembling things that allow you to create all kinds of gadgets.

It’s the typical game where you give nothing and he gives everything.

Dysmantle on the APP STORE (IOS)

Dysmantle on GOOGLE PLAY (ANDROID)

Type: Paid | Language: Portuguese | offline

Hero Emblems II

The hole that Puzzle Quest has made in our hearts may never be filled. The title that was always paid became a free to play online.

One game that perhaps fills this void is Hero Emblems II.

More refined than the first game and with more JRPG elements, the second game in the franchise directly follows the story.

After the end of the war, a new group of young people form the Night Chasers guild, their mission is not to make money, but to help the locals.

The game’s combats are turn-based and go through the mechanics of matching pebbles on the board below.

For example, it is possible to apply hits and critical hits by making good combinations. You can also take a poison and even level up the character.

Hero Emblems II on the APP STORE (IOS)

Type: Paid | Language: English | offline

And here ends another monthly top with the best games for Android and iOS.

Missed a game? Leave a comment, a big hug and see you next time.