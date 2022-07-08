Bitcoin up 6% as traders bet on Fed U-turn in 2023 and technical indicator showing light at end of tunnel

After sustaining the level of US$ 20,000 following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, Bitcoin (BTC) underwent a rally of relief last night and reached US$ 22,500, up 6%. The rally has since cooled off, with the cryptocurrency holding the price at $21,527 at 7:00 a.m. – 24-hour gains are 4.7%. The jump may be linked to the movement of traders who, according to Bloomberg, are trying to anticipate the Fed’s decisions and are already starting to bet on interest rate cuts in the US economy from 2023 onwards. behavior hawkish (in favor of raising interest rates) of Powell has peaked. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

“The market as a whole is going up, it’s already the third day of highs on the American stock market, largely seen by the absence of bad news”, says analyst Andrey Nousi. Experts, however, remain divided on whether Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general have already reached a market bottom. “I do not see [cripto] recovering instantly,” says Takaaki Koto, global head of trading at Japanese cryptocurrency exchange BitFlyer. “Many issues are being addressed. [por empresas cripto], whether it’s cost cutting or just raising awareness of risk management or just improving confidence in the system, whether it’s through regulation or stability,” explains Koto. “These things take time. But with cryptoassets all this happens at a much faster speed. It might happen sooner [do que no mercado tradicional]”. The expert refers to the crisis faced by several companies in the sector, which have been suffering liquidity problems, either because they have assets trapped in derivatives that have depreciated in relation to the underlying asset, or because they have granted loans to players who have lost money in highly risky investment products. – such as the Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. Miners also face a delicate moment. Compass announced this week that it has laid off 15% of its employees and cut executive pay to address the cryptocurrency crisis. Celsius, the company that blocked customer withdrawals in June, gave the impression that it was trying to settle accounts by depositing $450 million in collateral on a loan in recent days, preventing a new liquidation. However, the crypto platform was spotted depositing the equivalent of $500 million worth of Bitcoin on an exchange, raising suspicion that half a billion dollars in the cryptocurrency could be liquidated at any given time. On the other hand, traders are eyeing a technical indicator that would be close to pointing to a possible market bottom for Bitcoin. The indicator was created to visualize cryptocurrency price weakness over time, but historically it has coincided with the end of prolonged bearish periods. While a clearer bullish sign does not come, experts are still recommending caution amid sudden jumps. “I still think that every increase generates sales opportunities and, therefore, tends not to last long”, points out trader and investor Vinícius Terranova. Watch: How they work and why Brazilians still fall for cryptocurrency scams Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 21,527.95 +4.7% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,214.62 +2.4% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 237.91 +0.1% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.346360 +4.4% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.466919 -0.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours AAVE (AAVE) US$ 68.84 +8.3% Polygon (MATIC) US$ 0.563665 +7.3% Chain (XCN) US$ 0.093144 +6.6% Neo (NEO) $9.11 +5.9% DeFi Chain (DFI) $1.03 +5.8%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Tenset (10SET) $3.78 -8.1% Evmos (EVMOS) $2.59 -6% The Sandbox (SAND) $1.22 -4.7% Basic Attention Token (BAT) US$ 0.434484 -4.4% Synthetic (SNX) $2.54 -3.6%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 19.38 +5.61% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 27.44 +3.74% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 19.47 +4.11% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 20.17 +4.5% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 20.43 +8.77% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.34 +6.68% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 4.82 +6.4% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 3.92 +2.34% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.35 +7% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 30.50 +30.50%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (8):

US Treasury publishes draft global cryptocurrency regulation

The U.S. Treasury Department yesterday published a factsheet outlining how it could work with foreign regulators to deal with the cryptocurrency industry.

The document is the first report published by the Department as a result of US President Joe Biden’s executive order on cryptocurrencies.

The proposal “is intended to ensure that America’s core democratic values ​​are respected,” aiming for consumer, investor and business protection, the security of the global financial system, and interoperability.

In the report, the Treasury further aims to reduce the potential use of cryptocurrencies for illicit financing, promote access to financial services, support technological advancement and “reinforce US leadership in the global financial system.”

Company accused of hiding 3AC assets denies link to hedge fund

TPS Capital, which previously described itself on its LinkedIn page as the over-the-counter (OTC) trading arm of Three Arrows Capital, said it is an independent company with separate management.

In a statement posted via Twitter this week, TPS is trying to distance itself from the hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy in New York. The company that operates an OTC desk is accused of hiding assets from the cryptocurrency fund.

“TPS is an independent legal entity and its operations are separate and distinct from those of 3AC,” the note said. “TPS is run by a separate management team and operates its core business without the involvement of 3AC or its directors.”

Crypto Hacks and Scams Disappeared $670M in 3 Months

Crypto asset projects, including decentralized finance protocols, have recorded a staggering loss of $670.7 million in just the last three months, according to a report from Immunefi, a company specializing in crypto security.

The amounts were mainly diverted by fraud applied by the project creators themselves, or through hacker attacks carried out in the second quarter of 2022.

The most notorious cases are the hacks against the Beanstealk, Mirror Protocol, Fei Protocol and Harmony Horizon Bridge projects – this one with the alleged involvement of a hacker group linked to the North Korean government.



