Brazil has a record of representatives in the Libertadores quarterfinals again – 07/07/2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores defined its 8 quarter-final clubs and for the first time in its history the phase will have teams from just two countries: Brazil and Argentina. And Brazilians, as in 2021, once again reach the record of representatives, with 5 teams among the 8 finalists: Corinthians, Flamengo, Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR and Palmeiras). Last year, there were Palmeiras, Galo, Fla, São Paulo and Fluminense. And in both years, he also saw a club eliminated in the round of 16: Internacional (2021) and Fortaleza (2022).

Because of the competition, we can again have three Brazilian representatives in the semifinals, as in 2021, which was a record in the competition. Two of them are already guaranteed: the winners of the clashes between Flamengo x Corinthians and Palmeiras x Atlético-MG. The other could be Athletico-PR, if it passes through Estudiantes. On the other hand, Argentina already has a semifinalist, the winner of Vélez Sarsfield x Talleres.

Argentina, with once again had three representatives in the quarterfinals, but for the first time without Boca Juniors or River Plate, in editions in which they participated. In 2018, they had put the record of 4 representatives in the quarterfinals and made a home final (Boca x River), in the year of the last Argentine title in the competition.

Countries with the most representatives in the quarterfinals of Libertadores since 1989, when this phase began to be played:

5 – Brazil (2021 – São Paulo, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense)

5 – Brazil (2022 – Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Corinthians)

4 – Brazil (2009 – Cruzeiro, Gremio, Palmeiras and São Paulo)

4 – Brazil (2010 – Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Internacional and São Paulo)

4 – Brazil (2012 – Corinthians, Fluminense, Santos and Vasco)

4 – Argentina (2018 – Atlético Tucumán, Boca Juniors, Independiente and River Plate)

4 – Brazil (2019 – Flamengo, Grêmio, Internacional and Palmeiras)

3 – Brazil (2000 – Atlético-MG, Corinthians and Palmeiras)

3 – Argentina (2001 – Boca Juniors, River Plate and Rosario Central)

3 – Brazil (2001 – Cruzeiro, Palmeiras and Vasco)

3 – Brazil (2004 – Santos, São Caetano and São Paulo)

3 – Argentina (2005 – Banfield, Boca Juniors and River Plate)

3 – Brazil (2005 – Athletico-PR, Santos and São Paulo)

3 – Argentina (2006 – Estudiantes, River Plate and Vélez Sarsfield)

3 – Brazil (2008 – Fluminense, Santos and São Paulo)

3 – Argentina (2014 – Arsenal, Lanús and San Lorenzo)

3 – Argentina (2017 – Lanús, River Plate and San Lorenzo)

3 – Brazil (2017 – Botafogo, Gremio and Santos)

3 – Brazil (2018 – Cruzeiro, Gremio and Palmeiras)

3 – Argentina (2020 – Boca Juniors, Racing and River Plate)

3 – Brazil (2020 – Grêmio, Palmeiras and Santos)

3 – Argentina (2022 – Vélez Sarsfield, Estudiantes and Talleres).

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or Instagram (soccer_in_numbers)