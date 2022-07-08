Brazilian swimming pool is canceled after athletes get sick | swimming

The Brazilian Interclubes Junior Winter Swimming Championship (Dr. Tancredo Neves Trophy), which was being held in Salvador, Bahia, was canceled after many athletes became ill. The exact reason is not yet known. The Health Surveillance of Salvador is investigating the possible source of contamination, such as food and drinks from the competition’s restaurant and even the water from the swimming pool itself.

– Due to the increase in the number of athletes and those involved in the competition reporting health problems, the entity, together with the aquatic community present at the competition, decided to cancel the competition – said the Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA), in a note.

First, the Thursday morning stage has been suspended. Hours later, the CBDA (Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports) confirmed that the competition that was scheduled to take place until Sunday was cancelled.

There is still no official number of athletes who felt sick, with vomiting and diarrhea, but reports show that there are dozens of people linked to the competition who are showing similar symptoms, but still without any official medical report.

CBDA regrets what happened and states that, before thinking about promoting beautiful shows in the pools, it needs to think about the health of all Swimming lovers. Therefore, after exhausting all alternatives, it chose to cancel the 2022 Winter Junior Brazilian Interclubes Championship.

The decision was taken after a meeting held on Thursday afternoon, involving the organization of the competition and representatives of the clubs involved in the competition. The Health Surveillance of Salvador is investigating what may have caused the discomfort of the athletes who participated in the championship.