Britney Spears does top less on honeymoon and shares on Instagram

Britney Spears is excited and enjoying her honeymoon with her personal Sam Asghari. In the early hours of this Wednesday (6) the artist posted a video on her Instagram reels doing topless on the beach to the sound of “Girl Gone Wild” from her friend Madonna.

After her wedding, which had several illustrious presences from the world of celebrities such as Madonna, Donatella Versace, Drew Barrymore and among others, the singer shows a genuine happiness in her current phase and is always happy with her new husband, who can always be seen in the Britney’s social networks.

Before the post that gave the title of the article, she published a video on a speedboat with her husband, where they kissed. She says in the post: “Playing the role of ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’. Do you think it’s real?”, replied the singer with several emojis afterwards.

In the next post and reels she says: “Part 2 of the honeymoon here in this unbelievable piece of tropical paradise… No, this is not a campaign for Girls Gone Wild… It’s just me living my life! This is what happens when you go on a 2 week trip on an island and yacht. Hopping from island to island is literally insane! Girls, if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluids from being nervous… I mean, I think I lost 4 pounds in one day… enough bullshit right girls? this is very offensive”.

Britney feels free after leaving the tutelage of her father, Jamie Spears, last year. The singer’s father was suspended in September 2021. The #FreeBritney campaign left the internet and ended up on the streets, generating great commotion in the singer’s fans and also in people outside the bubble of the Pop world.

Featured Photo: Britney Spears makes topless on honeymoon and share on Instagram. Reproduction / Instagram