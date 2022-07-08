Cannabis patient from Brazil arrested with grams of marijuana in Bali

A Brazilian medical student identified as Alberto Sampaio Gressler, 25, was arrested after being found with grams of marijuana in Bali, Indonesia. The case was registered on the 28th, but was only released to the press last night.

According to the Indonesia Expat website, Alberto was detained upon arrival at Bali airport and the drug found with him after “police officers became suspicious of the items in his bag” in an x-ray evaluation.

Inside the luggage, four packages with “leaves and seeds” were found, being sent for analysis, which identified the plant, banned in the Asian country. “Four packages of marijuana were confiscated, with a total weight of 9.1 grams,” a police commissioner told Indonesian newspaper SindoNews.

Family says use is medicinal

in conversation with the UOLhowever, Alberto’s family stated that the young man, who is a member of the Embrace Hope association, uses marijuana to deal with anxiety, depression and ADHD, in addition to having purchased the plant legally and through medical prescriptions in Thailand during a vacation trip to Asia.

Alberto’s relatives, who is from Rio Verde (GO), presented the UOL the medical prescriptions and Abrace’s statement that the young man uses cannabidiol oil to deal with ADHD.

Family members also say that the amount seized was less than reported by the Indonesian press.

“Alberto is a cannabis patient in Brazil. He has a prescription and was able to buy the total of 2.8 grams in Thailand. The Indonesian press took into account the gross value, not the net value, of packages legally purchased in Thailand. In his testimony, given at immigration, the immigration police made it clear that the net value of fresh plants was 2.8 grams,” said the student’s brother-in-law, Antônio Rocha Lemes.

“This happened because of his inattention. He did not know that the plant could not enter Indonesia. This is a medicine,” he added.

According to him, the Itamaraty was contacted and the Brazilian consulate in Indonesia appointed a lawyer, who is handling the case.

“We have a Brazilian in a situation of legal hyposufficiency, arrested with a tiny amount of marijuana legally purchased in Thailand, a country that recently legalized the purchase. This is the purchase of a drug,” said Antônio.

According to his family, the young man has been detained at the airport since the 28th and lives in precarious conditions.

“He is still detained at immigration. The consular secretariat tells us that it is a very precarious situation, that he did not even have a mattress for him to sleep on, the lawyer had to buy a mattress, some clothes, because everything from him was confiscated, including money, so he basically lives on bread and water”, he described.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry stated that it monitors the situation and “provides all assistance to the national” at the embassy in Jakarta.