Casagrande talks about drug addiction after leaving Globo

Former player Walter Casagrande, 59, caused a surprise when he announced, last Wednesday (6), the termination of his contract with TV Globo. After 25 years of service, he gave up being in yet another World Cup, which will be in Qatar, in November, to move on with his life.

To “Spectacular Sunday” (RecordTV), the sports commentator opened his heart to talk about drug use and attacks received on social networks due to his chemical dependency without fleeing from controversy. “I position myself,” he snapped.

Casagrande has been fighting chemical dependency for years and showed it, in a documentary on Globoplay, how he works to stay away from drugs. With every opinion contrary to the great mass, he, however, suffers from attacks by haters using the problem experienced, but guarantees not to pay attention.

Today, people call me an addict, a drug addict, a financier of trafficking, and they think it’s critical. This is attack, not freedom of expression.

Walter Casagrande

The sports commentator stated that the fight against drugs is a daily battle. He says he is aware that a carelessness with himself can put him on the street looking for narcotics.

I am a chemical dependent just like those who are there in Cracolândia. just the same. If I falter, if I don’t pay attention to my behavior, I’ll go out on the street, you know?

Walter Casagrande

In the interview, the former player will also talk about future projects, such as the idea of ​​working to help prevent drug use in schools, and how he sees himself working outside TV Globo.

Walter Casagrande’s complete interview with “Domingo Espetacular” will air next Sunday (10), from 19:45 (Brasília time), on RecordTV.

“My positions no longer had an echo”

One day after the announcement of TV Globo’s departure, former player Walter Casagrande participated in the UOL Interview and explained that one of the reasons for his departure was the lack of support in his most forceful positions.

“Today, not only Globo, almost all places are based on social networks. The social network is a war inside, people and broadcasters are worried about followers and people who talk about a certain subject that is too popular, that interests me in a social or political way, and that is not part of my profile. I like to take a political stand and talk about society. I like to put myself in controversies within the sport itself, such as homophobia, machismo, sexual harassment and rape. There are players who raped a girl, Robinho, and he’s on the beach in Guarujá,” he said.

“The world is like this, it’s not the issue of Globo. My path of separation with TV Globo began when I realized that my positions no longer had an echo inside, echo of companions. Before, there was continuity in my positioning, in my criticism, and there was no longer that echo. You wrote what I said, my criticisms, externally this was said, but internally not. I think in the end it weighed on my divorce, it is not a criticism because people are not obliged to be equal. That’s my thing”, he added.