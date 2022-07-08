Cast had a slumber party to start recording

Part of the film’s cast Barbie had a sleepover before filming began. Who made the revelation was the actress Emma Mackey during an interview with Empire magazine.

Emma said that the actors decided to organize the meeting as a way to have fun and relax: “Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies. This involved playing with Scott [Evans] and Ncuti [Gatwa]”, explained the actress.

“Usually I don’t play games because I get too angry and competitive, but Scott and I did really well at those,” she added.

Emma spares no praise for director Greta Gerwing

During the chat, the 26-year-old actress was asked what it’s like to work alongside the renowned director Greta Gerwing and Emma declared:

“She is everything I ever dreamed of. She is dedicated and precise, so childishly in awe of what she does. Martin Scorsese said, ‘Never lose the amateur inside you,’” he praised.

Gerwig was nominated for three Oscars for the films Lady Bird: Time to Fly (2017) and lovely women (2019),

“I see Greta laughing behind the camera, she makes a totally unknown reference that makes sense at that moment. Her mind is in constant motion. I love being around people like that.”

About her performance in the feature film, which is scheduled to be released in July 2023, Emma said that it is a production full of “pink, american, lit, silly and fun”.

Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of the coming year as it portrays the life of the famous blonde doll, a pop culture icon. The main role is for Margot Robbie and has in the cast, in addition to Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Nicola Coughlan, Ryan Gosling, with the role of Ken, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Although the film has been highly commented with several images released, more information from the synopsis is still unknown. Margot has commented in other interviews that Barbie will bring a lot of nostalgia to the audience.

Earlier this month, the star celebrated her birthday on the set along with the entire cast of the film.

“Happy Birthday Barbie Margot”, phrase on actress cake with pink icing. Another photo shared on social media showed the star in a neon outfit featuring Barbie carrying a box of donuts.

