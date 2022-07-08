Celsius could about to dump $500 million worth of Bitcoin derivative on the market, data shows – Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius deposited $500 million in Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) – a Bitcoin (BTC) equivalent token that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain – to cryptocurrency exchange FTX within hours of paying off a loan. to Maker (MKR), one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and recover $450 million in collateral.

Public data consulted via blockchain shared by Nansen, a data company specializing in the sector, shows that a wallet linked to Celsius sent 24,463 WBTC to FTX in several stages.

Earlier Thursday, CoinDesk reported that Celsius had recovered 21,963 WBTC, which was pledged as collateral for a loan, after paying off its Maker debt in full. On Tuesday (5), Celsius had already redeemed a portion of 2,000 WBTC from the guarantee.

Analyst at analyst firm Fundstrat, Walter Teng, said that “Celsius’ deleveraging activity seen on blockchain will add selling pressure to assets that have been used as collateral,” including WBTC, which has been the main one used by the platform in its loans.

The move suggests that Celsius may swap the assets for more liquid ones, although market data on the exchange does not indicate that this has already happened. At press time, WBTC was trading in line with BTC, with trading volume of $21,600 – up 6% over the last 24 hours.

In June, Celsius halted withdrawals and all user transfers citing “extreme market conditions” which had led to fears the lender could face insolvency. The company also hired restructuring consultants as regulators launched investigations into the transaction in several US states.

Last week, the company said in a statement that it was exploring options to “preserve and protect assets”, which could include “pursuing strategic transactions” and “restructuring its liabilities”.

allegation of fraud

Amid an already delicate moment for the crypto platform, Celsius is being accused of manipulating the cryptocurrency market and failing to implement basic accounting controls to protect customer deposits. The lawsuit was filed in New York by the company KeyFi, which was partially acquired by Celsius.

On Twitter, Jason Stone, founder and CEO of KeyFi, described the disagreement between the parties. “We found out that Celsius had lied to us. They were not protecting our activities, nor the volatility in crypto prices. The entire portfolio of the company had direct exposure to the market”.

And the company accuses Celsius of having no organized investment strategy other than “desperately looking for a potential investment that could earn more than it owed to its depositors.”

